The Texas Tech Student Activities Board hosted an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s 91st birthday Wednesday.
Cupcakes, music and other entertainment were offered at the event.
Habeeb Shittu from Alpha Phi Alpha delivered a speech during the event.
“Dr. King lived his life in service. He sought the salvation of the soul of this nation,” Shittu said. “His life was one of leadership based on service and love for all mankind.”
King was a true role model for his fraternity and embodied the ideals and character that it strove for, Shittu said.
“He always taught the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in monuments of comfort and convenience but where he stands in times of challenges and controversies.” Shittu said.
Shittu ended his speech by asking questions about holding back and encouraged members of the audience to step up and make King proud.
The speech was followed by a performance where fellow members of the Alpha Phi Alpha chapter sang a hymn to honor King and his legacy.
“Dr. King would say we’ve made substantial progress,” Marcus Graham, director of TRIO Student Support Services, said. “But there’s still a long way to go. There’s still systematic inequalities that affect a lot of people including minorities.”
This event starts off a week of celebration idolizing the ideals King held dear, according to the University Student Housing website. This event is followed by a screening of the movie “Harriet” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The week will be wrapped up with a large-scale MLK Day of Service on Jan. 20 and the 2nd annual Legacy March on Jan. 21, according to the University Student Housing website. Students, faculty, and staff all are welcome to sign up for the day of service on TechConnect. The day of service will be focused on bridging barriers and giving back to the Lubbock community.
“A lot of times, we have to look at that intersectionality,” Graham said. “So, it’s not only about racial and ethnic diversity, but also things like gender, LGBTQ status.”
Nefertiti Beck, director of Tech Councils of Councils, said King would be proud of the increase in women running for office and elected to office.
“There have been strides made, and I think that he would be proud of that,” Beck said.
Every interview conducted ended with the question “What would you say to Dr. King if he were here today?,” and every individual responded with that they would give thanks.
