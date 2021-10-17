This year’s Oktoberfest was hosted Sunday, Oct. 17 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 701 Regis Street. This year’s musical line-up consisted of Junior Vasquez, Tatum Sheets, Mark Wallney and Darren Welch, Joy Harris and Ryan Spivey.
Along with live music, Oktoberfest offered a Two Docs Brewing truck, bounce houses for kids and vendors for shopping. Food vendors consisted of Maglio's, One Guys, E & J Smokehouse, Kurbside Sweets and Bahama Bucks.
Tickets were sold at the door for $5 for non-drinkers, $10 with two free drinks, and free for children under 14.
“I think college students attend Oktoberfest because it is something fun to do outside of campus, that is not directly tied to university events like football, Greek life and stuff like that,” said Margaret Boomer, an English major law student from Lubbock. “In the past Lubbock has always been kind of boring. When there's stuff like this on the weekend, it gives people a chance to have community time and do something.”
Oktoberfest is an event for college students to attend, but some booths were being worked by students. Gretta Sonnen, a fourth-year cellular molecular biology student from Rockwall was working at the Kurbside Sweets truck at Oktoberfest.
“Back in my hometown I worked at another ice cream shop, and one time I was on Instagram, scrolling through my feed, and then I saw this Instagram page of this cute little ice cream food truck,” Sonnen said. “The application was in their like biography on their Instagram and I decided to apply. Now, I am their truck manager.”
Sonnen said she did not see many college students at the event, but she believes that is because of the drinking age. She said college students would attend if they were 21.
