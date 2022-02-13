Students across campus are preparing for Valentine’s Day on Monday. Young women across campus have come up with a crafty solution to this problem: Galentine’s.
Galentine’s is a spin on normal Valentine’s Day traditions, where young women (single or taken) get together and celebrate their friendship and the love they have for one another.
Macie Mitchell, a third-year student from Grapevine majoring in speech language and hearing sciences, said she celebrates Galentine’s to support her friends.
“I celebrate Galentine’s Day because I think it’s important to celebrate it (so) that you’re supporting you're girlfriends or gals in life,” Mitchell said. “I think just because you don’t have a Valentine’s doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to celebrate.”
For Mitchell, honoring the relationships you have with your friends is just as important as investing time in your romantic relationships.
Mitchell said that some of the Galentine’s festivities include watching movies, eating pizza and having a fun night with friends.
“Last year, I threw a Galentine’s Day pizza and pajama party for my friends at my house,” Mitchell said. “We watched movies, we ate pizza that I made and we decorated cookies.”
Just like Mitchell, many young women enjoy celebrating Galentine’s because it provides the perfect opportunity to hang out with friends.
Haleigh Pendergraft, a second-year student from Matagorda majoring in English, said that she and her friends love to go all out and host a party in honor of Galentine’s.
“For Galentine’s, we’ve done different things,” Pendergraft said. “We’ve thrown little parties, kind of like a tea party. Like (with) little tea cakes and chocolate covered strawberries. We’ll get some girls over and we’ll play games, like slumber party games. And we’ll listen to Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. Just little things like that.”
Galentine’s celebrations allow students to take part in all of the Valentine’s Day festivities, even if they themselves do not have a significant other.
Pendergraft is in a relationship, but she still celebrates Galentine’s to support her single friends.
“We do it to show support and love for each other,” Pendergraft said. “We do it for the girls who are single and do not have a Valentine, so it’s kind of like they can celebrate too.”
Though Valentine’s Day is usually thought of as a time to celebrate your romantic partner, students want to remind us that anyone can get in on the fun, regardless of relationship status.
Kailee Walters, a second-year student from Prosper majoring in public relations, said that Galentine’s emphasizes to young girls that it’s okay to be single.
"You have to love yourself before you can love someone else," Walters said. "Take advantage of Galentine’s because there are many single girls wanting to celebrate with other single girls. If you are in a relationship, this gives you time to just celebrate with your friends.”
Walters is in a relationship, but said it’s important to have fun on Valentine’s Day with people besides your significant other.
Walters added that Galentine’s allows young women the opportunity to relate to each other and feel less alone.
“Galentine’s is a time to celebrate each other, to be there for each other,” Walters said. “You feel less alone in your relationship journey and know other girls feel the same way."
