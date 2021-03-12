While Texas Tech students majoring in education who are student teaching have experienced some challenges, the opportunity has helped them develop their skills and become more prepared for their future careers.
At Tech, it is a requirement for education majors to be a student teacher at a local school, David Pierce, a senior education major from Abilene and a current student teacher, said.
To maintain a positive attitude about student teaching during COVID-19, Pierce said he relies on his role model.
“My father is my biggest role model. He is the nicest person I know, and, he's just, he's very kind and emphasizes the importance of being kind to others,” Pierce said. “I am taking that philosophy into teaching and how I interact with my co-workers and my students.”
Teaching in a pandemic is not entirely discouraging because it has allowed teachers to overcome challenges, Pierce said.
The style of teaching has remained the same during COVID-19, Pierce said. The only difference is having to deliver information to students in a virtual format and ensuring the schools and students have access to the necessary technology.
“(Student teaching during COVID-19) made me re-look at things, and think, ‘Is this what I want to get into?’ But I wouldn't say it discouraged me in any way,” Mackenzie Lewis, a senior elementary education major from Rockwall and a current student teacher, said. “It's just a big learning experience that no one was prepared for, that's for sure.”
Lewis said her experience while student teaching has helped her become a more versatile student teacher since she has to teach both virtual and in-person students simultaneously.
Student teaching during COVID-19 has been an inspiring experience, Lewis said. She appreciates the opportunity to watch and learn from other teachers during such challenging times.
“A positive is seeing how well the students have stepped up to the plate,” Kaitlan Deckard, a senior elementary education major from Lubbock and a current student teacher, said.
While there are some positives from teaching during COVID-19, it is disappointing not seeing students in the classroom because it is more difficult to build relationships with them, Pierce said.
The pandemic has resulted in teachers having a more significant role in their students' lives, Lewis said. Teachers are more than just instructors. They are a constant in their students’ lives.
“(Teachers) are always ready to do what is needed and to do whatever is required of them to make sure their students stayed successful,” Deckard said.
“I have learned so much teaching in a pandemic, but I think, probably, the biggest thing is we can come together in these hard times and figure it out,” Lewis said. “Teachers have not stopped since this started.”
For those interested in pursuing a career in education, Pierce said remaining positive is important.
Do not get discouraged from all of the challenges, Pierce said.
Teachers need to be supportive of their students, he said. A teacher is there to be a leader for students, to be positive, to motivate them and support them.
“If you make that your number one focus, then no matter what the challenge is, whether it's teaching in a pandemic or something else, you'll always be excited and happy to be there every single day,” Pierce said.
