The opening scene from Snow White was playing in the background. Michelle and Ian Fitt were watching the classic Disney movie with their 2-year-old daughter. Suddenly, she began mimicking the lyrics.
Sixteen years later, Hailey Fitt, a first-year communications student from Austin, sat down in March of 2020 and began writing her first song.
“I've been singing ever since I can remember, and I started writing the songs and experimenting during COVID-19 when quarantine began. Because the whole world stopped and I was trapped in my room,” Fitt said. “I expressed an interest to my family friend, Kate Voegele. I journal all the time, and I thought, all I have to do is find a tune and construct the words and to what I journal, and that's basically how all my songs were created.”
Fitt has now had three songs released this month. Her first song, titled "Hardest Goodbye," was released Oct. 8.
Fitt said she moved from California, and leaving everything she has ever known was very emotional for her.
“It's basically all about leaving California, leaving for college and the difficulties of saying goodbye," Fitt said. "After not really having a senior year, it was kind of hard having to take those steps.”
Her second song, titled "New Kind of Rhythm," was released on Oct. 15. Fitt said it is based on the feeling of meeting a new person.
“That song mainly just resonates with what I was with a specific person at the time,” Fitt said. “I just wrote down and expressed how I felt because it was like something new and exciting. I based it off what I see or the love that I see between two people.”
The third song, “Already Gone,” was released Oct. 22. Fitt said this song has more of a country theme to it, and is based off another one of her personal experiences.
“I based it off an experience that I had with a friend that betrayed me, because as you go through life, people fall in and out of friendships and relationships, so I wrote about how it feels to be betrayed and left on the ground,” Fitt said. “You can't control what other people do. But you can control what you do and what's best for you, and that song is basically about that.”
Fitt said although her music is personal, she made it a goal to have people relate to it.
Ian Fitt, Hailey’s father, said he noticed her ability to put pen to paper on the things that she would post on Instagram and Facebook before she began producing music.
“We noticed her ability to admit what she was thinking and make it relatable to other people,” Ian Fitt said. “Seeing your child take the chance, have the confidence and put it out there, regardless of what she thought she was able to accomplish, teaches us that much more. We learn from her as much as she does from us.”
The production process has been surreal for her, Fitt said. Songwriting was the longest part, she said, but once she got in the recording studio, everything happened fast.
When Fitt decided she wanted to go public with her songs, she reached out to Kate Voegele and the two began meeting over Zoom. Voegele is an American singer and actress, but also a close family friend, Fitt said.
“Hailey and I, we've known each other but we've never really gotten a chance to hang out before we started doing music stuff together, and understandably, she was kind of hesitant to share her feelings right away to write music,” Voegele said. “Sometimes, if you haven't done it a bunch, it can be like weird and awkward to just jump into a songwriting session and start talking about your feelings, let alone over Zoom, which is so much less personal, but she was so open.”
Michelle Fitt, Hailey’s mother, said Hailey is living out the dream her parents hoped to be able to live when they were 18. Michelle Fitt said it is fulfilling to be able to watch her daughter discover what they have seen in her for years.
“She's always been very creative, and I think producing is giving her confidence, and putting yourself out there is risky, but sometimes it's worth it,” Michelle Fitt said. “I think it gives her the freedom to feel confident and to have the courage to go out there because she knows that no matter what happens, we got her back.”
Hailey Fitt said she wanted a fresh start when she came to Texas Tech, and beginning to release songs was nerve-wracking for her. Not only was she worried about coming to a new place, but she said the music industry can be a scary place for an 18-year-old.
“I think it's really rewarding seeing, like, the amount of support that I've gotten from people that I haven't even really known for that long and it's refreshing to see the genuineness in people,” Fitt said. “I'm super happy with how, like, things have been and love the support that I've gotten. It is just crazy to know my friends knowing the lyrics to my songs.”
