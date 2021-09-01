Fourth-year health science student at Angelo State University, Keaghan Holt was appointed as the 16th Student Regent on June 1.
In addition to being selected for Student Regent, Holt has received several national championship awards for ASU cheer and has achieved Dean’s list honors in three semesters.
ASU President Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. said Holt is active in virtually every facet of student life, according to a news release from the system.
As a Student Regent, Holt said that her job acts as a bridge between the students within the Texas Tech University system and the Board of Regents.
Holt will serve as a non-voting member for her term, however she keeps up with all of the campuses so she can accurately present on behalf of the student body and represent over 57,000 students.
“It has been so much fun. It is definitely a different side of the system and the university, which has been very eye opening and educating,” Holt said.
Campus visit specialist and RAMbassador advisor, Hannah Hoelscher, said RAMbassadors work under the office of admissions to give campus tours and hosts a variety of events for ASU that encourage students to get involved. Holt is famous on the ASU campus because she is so outgoing and involved, she said.
“Keaghan is one of the friendliest people I have ever met. She always wants to make sure everybody is taken care of, and everyone is having a good time,” Hoeschler said.
Her friend and co-worker, Haley Russell said the two met their first year during move in and that as long as she’s known her, Holt has always been the friendly and outgoing type.
Holt is always waving to people and saying hello and talking to every student on campus that she can.
As the Tech system transitions back into normalcy she said she hopes that students go out, open up and get involved in campus.
“It’s going to be a transition going from not being social, to having all these opportunities and the best way to get involved in campus is to do it,” she said. “It might be uncomfortable but sometimes pushing past those comfort zones is what’s gonna really make it for you and make your experience the best.”
One thing she plans to emphasize during her term is being present for the students on campus and putting students first. COVID-19 took a big toll on a lot of people’s social skills and mental health and because of that Holt said she looks forward to being open.
On a typical day, Holt said she receives lots of emails about what is going on throughout the system and does a lot of listening, watching and understanding students, faculty and the board. As Student Regent she aims to put the students first and said she wants students to be able to reach out to her so she can hear them out and advocate for them.
“I love to serve, so the opportunity to do that on a larger level of the whole system was very appealing to me,” Holt said. “I wanted to really give back to the community that supported me. We always say we are the ram family and at Tech they say the raider family.”
Russell said that from a students perspective, she wished more people were aware of the Student Regent position and knew that they have a voice on their campus and within the system.
She said before Keaghan went through the process of becoming Student Regent she knew very little about the position even though she interacts with the board regularly through the RAMbassadors.
“She’s already been diving into all things Student Regent and I think she’s getting great experience from that, meeting people from all around the state and I just know this is an experience she’ll never forget,” Russell said.
