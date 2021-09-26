Whether it is painting, 3D printing, or boxing, students at Texas Tech University have hobbies they spend their free time doing. For some students, these hobbies help their mental health by relieving stress, and calming their anxiety.
Bao Nguyen, a first-year biochemistry pre-medicine major from Midland said hobbies are something students do to escape to their safe place.
“Mental health is one of the greatest, most important things, especially during COVID-19,” Nguyen said. “When COVID-19 hit, everyone's mental health just kind of dropped. We went into isolation and our social lives suffered. I'm a very social person, so that was detrimental to me. My hobbies allowed me to have an outlet for all of that stress.”
Nguyen said he began boxing during COVID-19 as a way to get a workout in, and it began benefiting his mental health. He continues to box in college, which helps with the stress of being a pre-medicine major.
For Elizabeth Van, a first-year mechanical engineering major from Spring, her hobby helps her mental health, and brings in income.
“I use 3D modeling via SolidWorks and Inventor to create designs and then generate GCode and export it to my Prusa i3 mk3 3D printer,” Van said. “I print anything from tools to household appliances, custom orders, fidget toys, and sell it on Etsy. I did this because I wanted a high school graduation gift for myself, and I wanted it to pay for itself eventually so I started my business.”
3D printing is a combination of engineering, design work, and creating which are Van’s three favorite things, Van said.
Van said she began selling her 3D prints in June, and hopes one day to own a 3D printing farm. Van said 3D printing has really helped her mental health over the last few months.
“As for my mental health, I try to keep myself busy, it helps me keep my mind clear and void of bad thoughts,” Van said. “I want to expand my business into an actual company one day with employees and all. My biggest advice is to figure out what you love most in the world and find something that you can do to help you get your mind off the bad things.”
Avi Vir, a second-year supply chain management major from Houston spends his free time doing Neo street Art.
Vir’s great grandmother, grandmother, and mother were artists, which is where he began his hobby, Vir said. He said women are a strong influence in his life since his father was not always there.
“I have these ideas, and sometimes I just look around and find inspiration,” Vir said. “It calms me down, slows down my mind because it’s racing the rest of the time. I like painting outside because the breeze gives me a good vibe. Painting pretty much makes me feel okay.”
Adjusting to a new town can be difficult and overwhelming, so it is important for students to find their outlet, Nguyen said.
Nguyen said he does not like sharing his feelings, so his hobbies are his only way of expressing how he feels.
“I don't believe in therapy, because I don't like sitting there and talking about how I feel,” Nguyen said. “I'll be honest, I'm scared of therapists, just because it makes me feel vulnerable, and I don't like feeling vulnerable. My hobbies allow me to exert the emotions I feel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.