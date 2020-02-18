“The David Rivero Show” was hosted at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chimy’s located at 2417 Broadway St.
The Student Government Association together with Campus Live, a media outlet at Texas Tech University, hosted the event to provide another platform for students to receive information about relevant happenings.
Student Body President David Rivero, a finance and political science senior from Lovington, New Mexico, said the monthly speaking segments are aimed at providing another way of reaching students.
“So, these talks, the main goal is really just having an opportunity and a platform to disseminate information to our student body,” he said.
During the event, Rivero spoke about his winter break, Valentine’s Day and Patrick Mahomes, whom Rivero said he has faith in by predicting Mahomes will receive ten SuperBowl rings in his professional career.
“One for each finger, definitely,” he said.
The second segment of the talk show consisted of a game of “two truths and a lie,” where Rivero asked three people to identify the lie within three statements. All players answered correctly and were provided drinks from the bar.
The last segment of the evening promoted Student Government Association upcoming events such as the internship fair, safe rides for nighttime endeavors, specifically those near Broadway St., and election campaigns.
Miranda Davis, a political science senior from Wichita Falls and external vice president for the Student Government Association, said the Student Government Association partnered with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to bring relevant employers to the fair taking place March 4 in the Student Union Building.
“It’s a multifaceted initiative,” she said.
The internship fair is open to students of all majors, and Rivero said one goal of the event is to provide opportunities to students they may not otherwise have available.
“So, our goal is, as in speaking to many, many different students,” he said, “students want these opportunities, and so we did the work on our end to make those connections and so, from that, we’re just going to continue moving forward, and even with the administration that comes in after us, they’re gonna continue this initiative as well, by providing more opportunities for Red Raiders.”
For those who need to print a resume in preparation of the internship fair, Rivero said they can visit the Student Government Association in the Student Union Building, where Rivero said they can print for free.
“You don’t even have to drive a car, you can come up, come with your resume,” he said. “If you need free printing, feel free to stop by the SGA office and we can get you set up with that to get those resumes.”
Elections will be held March 4 and 5, and Rivero said students can go to the university website to vote on those days.
“Do your research and really pick those representatives that you want to represent you,” he said.
Once new candidates are elected into office, Rivero said a transition period from their start date to May 1 is used to educate the new officials on past initiatives and those pieces that still need work.
“It’s up to those leaders to accomplish all those things we’ve talked about,” he said.
Aside from these items, external vice president Davis said there will be a Red Raider Talks event on March 5. There will also be a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the International Cultural Center where students are able to speak with representatives and ask questions.
