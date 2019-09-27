Beginning Monday, Student Disability Services will be hosting Disability Awareness Week.
Student Disability Services (SDS), located at 335 West Hall, is a program which grants students with physiological, physical, or learning disabilities the necessary tools to be able to reach their objectives regardless of any restraints.
Composed by students with disabilities, the “Creative Abilities Art Gallery” will be displayed at the Christine DeVitt IceHouse Gallery on Oct. 4, according to the news release. Individuals who participate will be able to enjoy live performances along with the chance to purchase the art on display, all proceeds will go toward the Alex C. Watkins Endowed Scholarship Fund.
The kickoff for Disability Awareness week begins with the Masked Raider appearance and giveaways on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Student Union Building (SUB) West Plaza.
The following day from 2-4 p.m. at the SDS office, students will have the chance to receive free cookies and view artworks created by individuals who submitted for the “Creative Abilities” gallery.
Students may also play for the chance to win prizes at deaf bingo, according to the release an event taking place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday in Wall/Gates Residence Hall lobby.
“Generating awareness of the challenges students with disabilities face on a daily basis ultimately creates a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone,” Larry Phillippe, director of SDS said.
In a similar fashion to the SDS, the TECHniques Center, located at 242 West Hall, provides personalized one-on-one tutoring sessions for students along with the academic counseling services.
“It’s designed for undergraduate students who have been diagnosed with a learning disability, ADHD or autism,” Brandi Schriever, associate director of the center said. “We train peer tutors on how to work with different learning styles and how to support their students’ leaning so the students themselves can become their own advocates.”
To demonstrate Texas Tech’s community's support for Disability Awareness Week, students who attend events may share their experiences through the hashtag #TTUDAW.
