Locals and students alike go to hang out and have a good time together at bars throughout the Lubbock area. However, since there is alcohol and large crowds of people, there are bouncers set in place to help maintain safety for everyone involved.
Niko Afuhaamango, a junior sports management major from Pearland, has been bouncing since he was 18 and continues to do so in the Lubbock community.
“It’s easier to bounce as a job and manage school than a regular clock in job,” he said. “I’d rather sacrifice my weekends (to bounce) than my week because of school”
He said he enjoys his job because of his co-workers and the connections he has made due working at various bars and clubs.
“I like the people I work around with. Like any other job you base your experience off of your interactions with your co-workers and we are pretty cool with each other, cooperate pretty well,” he said.
Tyler McCommon, a senior kinesiology major from Midland, has been bouncing for four years and has a lot of experience with tense situations that occur at some of the bars that he works at.
“Bouncing can be dangerous but the only thing you need to do is how to read an ID, keep a count of how many people enter the bar because of Marshal Fire Law, and know how to de-escalate fights, and clean up the bar after the nights over,” he said.
McCommon said that it is important to him to check ID’s and make sure that everyone is of age to get into the bars that he works at.
“If you don’t have an ID and you are underage you are not getting into a bar," he said. "I don’t want to feel responsible if someone got hurt. I’m also not going to break the law for you. Even if you try to slip money to me.”
He said that a few things he wished customers would do when they attend the bar would be to clean up after themselves and to be safe.
“Pick up your trash," he said. "There are times where people just drop beer bottles, I have no problem sweeping it up, just tell me. Drink responsibly, don’t black out. Be careful with who you go home with and be smart about who you get in the cars with. Don’t leave your friends."
Caleb Brister, a junior agriculture education major from San Antonio, said he wanted to continue to be a bouncer because it tests his patience and hopes it will help him in the future as an educator.
“If I can deal with drunk college students, I should be able to manage teaching high school students,” he said.
The main goal for a bouncer is to keep the bars running and safe for all the participants involved.
“I hardly ever want to put my hands on somebody unless I have to. You can de-escalate a situation without having to get physical,” he said. “If there is a fight it’s usually because the bouncer got physical. The drunk kids don’t typically come up to a bouncer and deck him in the face. It takes a lot of self-control to get between two drunk people in a fight to make sure everyone is safe, and it doesn’t turn into something it doesn’t have to.”
Brister said he wants people to know that bouncers are only here to help the community and that he would want everyone to be safe.
“We are here as insurance for the bar, to keep it running but also to make sure everyone is safe when they go out,” Brister said. “Ultimately you don’t want anyone to get hurt. The bar scene isn’t as bad as it seems to be because of the stories and the bouncers aren’t out to get people.”
