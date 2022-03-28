Now, as student audiences are welcomed back into the theater, Tech theatre students stress how non-theatre students play a significant role in Tech’s musical theatre program.
Savannah Rhodes, a musical theatre major from Las Vegas, Nevada, said, "It's kind of a hidden program. If more people knew about it, they would appreciate it more."
There are many differences between general audiences and student audiences when it comes to theatre, Rhodes said.
"Lubbock is the last place you would expect people to support theatre. But there are tons of resources for people who enjoy theatre: First Friday, the Buddy Holly Center, Ballet Lubbock, Moonlight Musicals and Lubbock Community Theatre,” Rhodes said. “There is less support among students and more support among locals as they come to shows all of the time."
"A lot of these programs wouldn't exist without the community. Moonlight Musical exists off of donations and financial support. It's a huge blessing that they are able to do that," Rhodes said.
Bradley Frenette, an MFA student in performance and pedagogy from New York City, said non-theatre students typically under appreciate musical theatre.
Frenette, an actor who has been in productions such as "Hello, Dolly!" and "White Christmas," said, non-theatre students might not always understand the dedication required to perform at a professional level.
Frenette wishes everyone was a bit more aware of the commitment required for musical theatre students.
"Audiences of the shows are made of up theatre students and students who are required to be there," Frenette said. "There is not a full appreciation for the work being done in the theater. It is a ubiquitous problem at academic institutions; theatre programs don't ever get the support they should."
Tech students are not always aware of how easy it is to support performances held by the program, Frenette said.
"Tech's theatre department has a discounted policy for students, including free tickets,” Frenette said. “The perception of accessibility influences people not coming. If everyone had that information about those opportunities in terms of financial hardship, if more students knew, they would attend.”
“It has been a really, really tough 2 years for people in theatre," Frenette said. "We need support more than ever from audience members as we make our way back to the stage."
Dean Nolen, associate professor of acting, said students could support Tech's musical theatre program.
"The best thing for students to do is to go online to the School of Theatre and Dance website," Nolen said. "They can find pictures of past productions, see upcoming productions, announcements and dates. TechAnnounce also shows upcoming performances."
Nolen said students have many opportunities to fit a show in their schedule as there are many productions per semester. He is always delighted to see people coming to share with others while sitting and watching a play.
"The audience is one of the most exciting elements of theatre," Nolen said. "Come join the theatre party."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.