National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week is Oct. 26-30. The Texas Tech Student Activities Board has multiple events throughout the week to help educate students on alcohol-related topics.
All week:
Letters to my Former Self will be in the Student Union Building courtyard.
There will be mocktail recipes on the @ttustudentorgs Instagram.
Monday, Oct. 26:
The Alcohol Awareness Week kickoff event is from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. at the Student Union Building West Plaza.
Tuesday, Oct. 27:
The Alcohol and Other Drugs Table will be at Urbanovsky Park from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.
The Stuff-A-Critter live stream will be from 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. on the Student Activities Board Instagram @TexasTechSAB.
The Patrick Holbert virtual show will be via Zoom from 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28:
Plays on TAP will be held on Zoom from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29:
Risk Intervention and Safety Education will have an AOD presentation with peer educators on Zoom from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.
In Search Of: Meaningful Relationships, a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with RISE is from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Zoom. People interested in attending can register at www.sab.ttu.edu.
The Celebration of Recovery will be at the Collegiate Recovery Center from 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30:
There will be a condom pick up from 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center.
Yoga in the park will be from 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. near the tennis courts at the Student Recreation Center.
All information from the Student Activities Board.
