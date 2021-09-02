From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, students gathered at the Student Union Building Courtyard for a Make Your Own License Plate event. This event was hosted by the Student Activities Board.
Blake Connell, the Student Activities Board daytime coordinator and a third-year microbiology major from Murphy, said the SAB is a student-led organization that plans free activities for students.
“We provide free events for students across campus,” Connell said. “We give away free things, host free events like game nights, and we do a lot of traditional stuff like Arbor Day and RaiderGate.”
Sheila Mendez, the SAB nighttime coordinator and a second-year kinesiology major from Houston, said they hosted this event to provide free wall decorations for students.
“I think it is just to provide free stuff for students, especially because we are all coming back to campus,” Mendez said. “A lot of people want dorm decorations or apartment decorations, so I think this is a good way to contribute to that.”
Connell said the SAB advertised this event on their social media platforms and put up posters in the SUB.
Kamrye Collins, a fourth-year dance and psychology major from Austin, said she saw students walking through the SUB with their license plates and went looking for the event to see what was going on.
“Honestly, it is a really unique event. It was not something I just expected to come across,” Collins said. “My name is Kamrye, so I never find my name on a license plate anywhere without getting it custom made and paying custom-made prices. It is really cool that I am going to get to have my name on something and not have to pay for it.”
Fatima de Anda, a second-year biochemistry major from Frisco, said she put the name of a song she liked on her license plate because she likes the meaning of the title.
“There is a song called ‘Perro Sola’ that I like because it is like doing your own thing,” Anda said. “It really just means dance on your own, which I do.”
According to the SAB website, the board will be hosting a late night movie at the SUB Escondido Theatre every Thursday and Friday until Nov. 26.
Connell said the SAB will be hosting another do-it-yourself event on from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Raider Plaza. Students will be able to plant their own bamboo at this event.
“We will give you a pot and you get to plant your bamboo in it,” Connell said. “It is lucky bamboo, so good luck for the semester.”
Connell said the next big event that the SAB will be planning for is homecoming. The parade will take place on 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 starting at the Broadway entrance.
