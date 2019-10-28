The Texas Tech Student Activities Board hosted its annual Tech or Treat in the Student Union Building on Monday. Children from across the Lubbock community were able to come out dressed in costume to play games and receive candy from Tech student organizations.
Troy Pike, the administrator for SAB, said Tech or Treat has partnered with the Residence Hall Association’s Safe Treat to give Lubbock locals plenty of opportunities to feel safe while trick or treating.
“It’s open to anybody, it's an event for the children of the community,” Pike said. “Whether that be our non-traditional students who have children, our faculty, our staff; I know there are some faculty and staff that came back for this event, but then there’s also the Lubbock community.”
Because this event happens every year, Pike said a lot of parents come back to enjoy the festivities and games.
“A lot of community members look forward to this event and they know it’s happening every year and they kind of look for it again,” he said.
Frank Supplieth and Halina Wowezyk, parents at the event who were dressed as Woody and Jesse from “Toy Story,” said they saw the event posted online in 2018 and thought it would be fun for their little boy.
“We were (here) last year and we had a lot of fun,” Supplieth said. “For the little one it's something amazing and they have a lot of kids, it's not the event itself -- it’s that it’s so popular. So that’s why we said, ‘OK this year we will come again.’”
Supplieth and Wowezyk said Tech or Treat is more fun because it is indoors, they can wear their costumes more than once and they like the costumes the organizations wear. However, the family will also participate in Halloween night activities.
Pike said there are 42 or 43 organizations participating in the event and any student organization and departments that are affiliated with Tech can sign up.
Julia Wright, a senior kinesiology major from Alamogordo, New Mexico, is a kinesiology and sports management ambassador, and said she helped with the kinesiology and sports management table, which has been a part of the event for several years.
“Because we really want to keep the element of kinesiology and sports management in the whole thing, we decided to do the Long Jump,” Wright said. “It was because we had stuff laying around and we have a couple more high-tech devices but we have to consider our target population here.”
Wright said the candy and toys the kinesiology and sports management table hands out is funded by the Student Government Association.
Charlene Kalenkoski, a professor of personal financial planning at Tech and a parent, said this was the first year they had attended Tech or Treat, and she likes it better because it is warmer and has more activities.
“This is the first time, we’ve been meaning to try it, but we have too many other things,” Kalenkoski said. “It's on a Monday which is fantastic.’’
Christian Valles, a sophomore public relations and advertising major and the event coordinator for SAB from San Antonio, said his favorite part of Tech or Treat is seeing the community.
“It’s better (than Halloween) in the sense that there is a community feel,” Valles said. “We’re making sure that the students and children are in a safe environment to pass out candy, collect candy and it's indoors, people don’t want to go outside.”
There are about 20 SAB student members scattered across the event looking over the games or handing out wrist bands, Valles said.
The SAB volunteers also dressed up for the event, the professional staff dressed as the BeanBoozled jellybeans, and the student staff dressed up as crayons.
Pike said the main goal for Tech or Treat is safety of the children and to make sure the groups are also getting to help the community.
“I don’t think this event can get any better than trick or treating on the actual day, let’s be honest,” Pike said. “But it's that safe thing, you know, we’re working a lot with our student groups to make sure they’re handing out appropriate stuff and it's a safe community event. Between this and (Residence Hall Association), it's all safe and a good way to make sure the kids have a safe trick or treating experience.”
