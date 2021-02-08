Due to COVID-19, student life has looked different this year. The Student Activities Board, which plans various campus events every year, has been challenged to keep students actively engaged with the university from a distance.
While the majority of the events the SAB coordinates can be hosted virtually, there are some experiences that students will not be able to attend this year. Michelle Morris, a senior public relations major from Mesquite and president of the SAB, said she misses the spring concert the most.
“My top struggle is just it’s hard to plan these events whenever there aren’t people in-person to get to see them,” Morris said. “It’s really nice to hear back from students whenever they do have fun at the events because not getting to see them in person makes it hard to see like the worth in student events.”
The main concern, Morris said, is keeping the safety of students and staff in mind. The SAB has had to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions and learn to plan student engagement opportunities during a pandemic.
Students are adapting with the transition to online learning and continue to be just as engaged in student life as ever. In some events, such as the Stuff-A-Critter event, the SAB reported having 50 to 100 attendees, which is consistent with previous semesters.
“The Student Activities Board is pretty much geared toward enhancing every student’s experience while on campus,” Morris said. “I’m just glad that we’re really getting to still put these events on for students and make sure they’re having a good time.”
Colin Owens, a junior finance major from Albuquerque, New Mexico, said he deals with nighttime events such as bingo, trivia and music acts. The biggest change is finding different ways to convey to students to show that they can still have fun even in a virtual setting.
One of the ways the SAB works with the student body is by allowing students to participate in polls through their social media, Owens said.
“You want to listen to your audience a lot more, they're going to really tell you what you want,” Owens said. “It's definitely been different trying to see how students will react with doing events online, but luckily they've enjoyed it so far.”
Prior to the switch to virtual events, the SAB created events as a way for students to relax between classes. Students do not really have that opportunity anymore, Owens said. While COVID-19 restrictions have impacted how the SAB gets to connect with students, it has also made scheduling the events more flexible.
Bethany DeLuna, a senior history major from Wichita Falls, said she handles the daytime events as well as the spirit and traditions events.
“Last semester my favorite event was our virtual homecoming week,” DeLuna said. “It was so nice everyone still logging in, still participating and still carrying on the homecoming tradition.”
She said she thinks some students are able to connect with others more online because there is less pressure than physically walking up to someone at an event to talk to them.
At a recent event, the SAB hosted an Among Us game over Zoom. Even though students are only able to connect on a virtual level, the SAB is happy to see students talk and connect with one another, DeLuna said.
She has noticed a lot of students are grateful to even be able to attend events during COVID-19, DeLuna said.
“It’s so great to see that students are still willing to come out or log-in to our events and still have some contact with other students,” DeLuna said. “I think that’s really just the main thing about event planning, as long as the students are having fun, it makes it worth it.”
For updates on student events at Texas Tech visit @texastechsab on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok, or visit www.sab.ttu.edu.
