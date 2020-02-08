As a part of the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series (PLPS), the Silver Canyon Rangers, an American Bluegrass band Asheville and Brevord, North Carolina, performed at the Texas Tech Allen Theatre Friday.
They performed a mixture of bluegrass with a mix of gospel, harmonica solos, and fiddle solos.
“Bluegrass is an obvious choice for Lubbock. Where country music, folk music, and it’s variations have deeply embedded roots,” Dori Bosnyak, PLPS lead administrator, said. “The Steep Canyon Rangers merge pop, country, and folk rock to create their signature sound.”
Formed in 2000, the Grammy Award winning group has been nominated twice and won once for best bluegrass album, according to the Steep Canyon Rangers website. They have toured with actor Steve Martin as a sextet and as quintet group. They have a total of nine albums.
They also had the opportunity to teach a masterclass and coaching session for Tech School of Music students, according to the Steep Canyon Rangers website. They were able to pass on important advice about being a bluegrass band and working in the music industry.
“Bluegrass is a very consuming thing, I think 99 percent of the students we talked to thought of it as new material,” Graham Sharp, the group’s banjo player and vocalist, said. “For us though, it’s this little world, you get to know the people really well and all the details. We talked about how we journeyed into the world of bluegrass and expanded in it.”
Woody Platt, the guitarist and vocalist of the group told a joke during the performance about the professors asking them to arrive early to the event.
“They kept saying make sure you get there early, you’re gonna wanna get there early," he said. "And I kept thinking I don’t wanna get there early.”
This performance serves was the season opener for the PLPS, according to the Tech Office of the President website. The next performance is on March 27 with the band m-pact, which is a jazz a cappella group. The following performance is on April 24, which will feature the band Ranky Tanky a jazz, gospel, funk, and rhythm band.
The Steep Canyon Rangers are currently on tour until Aug. 15. Their next stop is in Amarillo at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts for Feb. 8. More information can at The Steep Canyon Rangers website.
Regarding upcoming PLPS events, tickets vary from event to event but are free usually for students, according to the Tech Office of the President website. Tickets are available for purchase online or in person at will call. All students need to do in order to receive a free ticket is show their ID at will call.
The PLPS is meant to enhance lifelong learning and artistic appreciation, according to the Office of the President website. Events are developed to stimulate intellectual debate and inspire creativity.
