In the movies, spring break is made out to be an adventurous getaway on a warm beach filled with crazy partying. The reality, however, paints a different picture. Most years, students either simply go home or stay in their college towns for spring break.
There is a certain stigma around staying in your college town for spring break. Staying in the same old place and doing the same old things can feel mundane, but it doesn’t have to be. Students at Texas Tech have shared what they plan on doing to stay busy during the break.
Callie Dotson, a first-year student from Merkel majoring in agribusiness said she chose to stay in Lubbock to make some extra cash while her work is understaffed.
“I’m staying in town because I have to work and my family is close so I go home often,” Dotson said. “It was always my plan because I knew I could make more money while we’re short staffed.”
Though staying in Lubbock may not be as exciting as Miami or Panama City Beach, students can use this time to be productive.
Dotson said in her spare time, she’ll hang out with her coworkers and catch up on homework.
“I hope I’m able to catch up on homework and hangout with my coworkers,” Dotson said. “I think other students can use this time to rest and catch up.”
While students living on campus are not required to vacate their dorms for spring break, University Housing says students should be aware that Community Advisors will be conducting room checks on March 11 and 12. Full guidelines for staying in the dorms are available at University Housing’s website.
Georgia Utz, a first-year public relations student from Athens, will be staying in her dorm during the week. Though Utz is only staying in town for part of her break, she plans on staying busy before she leaves Lubbock for her vacation.
“I’m only staying in Lubbock for part of my spring break because I’m going to New Mexico to go snowboarding with my parents,” Utz said. “(While in Lubbock) I’m planning on going to the Stars and Stripes Drive-in Movie Theater with some friends that live here. I’ll also probably play some sand volleyball at Urbanovsky and other fun activities like that.”
Though students at Tech are going all over to spend their spring breaks, students still want to take this time to relax and return ready to end the year on a high note.
Utz said that this is her first spring break as a student at Tech, and she hopes to come back to classes with a fresh start.
“This is my first year at Tech so this is my first spring break staying here,” Utz said. “I hope to get some relaxation and peace during this spring break so I can come back with a fresh start.”
Regardless of what students are planning on doing for spring break, it’s a more important time than ever to reiterate “it’s better to ruin a night than to ruin a life.” According to the Crimson White in 2017, the week of spring break sees a huge rise in binge drinking and sexual assault cases, and it’s important for students to do what they can to stay safe.
Texas Tech’s Risk Intervention and Safety Education released some tips via Instagram regarding spring break tips. RISE strongly urges students to control how much they’re drinking and to always be with groups of people you trust, among other rules.
Jadyn Owens, a second-year psychology student from Midlothian, encourages her fellow students to get vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as keeping an eye on your drinks at all times.
“Make sure that you’re vaccinated,” Owens said. “Vaccination obviously doesn’t prevent COVID, but it helps you stay as healthy as possible if you do catch it. I know a lot of people don’t like to wear masks but I definitely recommend it. Also, don’t share drinks or food with anybody that isn’t in your close circle.”
Last year, Owens entered Texas Tech during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the usual time for spring break was canceled to prevent a possible spread.
This year, Owens plans on going to California with her friends for spring break and is thrilled to actually have a break at all.
“I’m extremely excited to get some time off,” Owens said. “School has been challenging so I’m glad we all get a much needed break.”
