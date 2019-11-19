The Texas Tech campus will be illuminated with over 25,000 colored lights for the 61st Annual Carol of Lights beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
The Carillon Concert will begin at 7 p.m., according to a Tech news release. The Tech Trombone Choir and the Tech Combined Choir will joint for the ceremony, and the Masked Rider, High Riders and Saddle Tramps will begin the Torch Light Processional.
Guest will not only see all 18 buildings light up but will also see a 38-foot tall Christmas tree light up, according to the news release. After the event, lights will remain turned on every night from dusk to midnight until Jan. 2.
D’aun Green, senior associate managing director of University Student Housing said Carol of Lights is one of the most cherished tradition of Tech, according to the news release.
For those interested but not able to attend, the ceremony will be broadcast live through 88.1 KTXT-FM “The Raider,” Livestream and Lubbock’s PBS station KTTZ-TV.
For further information visit the Tech University Student Housing website.
