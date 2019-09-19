The Southwest Collections/Special Collections Library consists of archives and artifacts for anything spanning from war, political documentation and even musical history.
Monte Monroe, Texas State Historian and Collections Archivist, said the Collections are not a private library, but rather, they are open to the public for research and education purposes, whether it be people from around the country, or even from around the world.
“It’s a public institution. It’s not a closed corporate archive,” he said. “We have people from all over the world come here and use these materials.”
Monroe said the history held in the archive is history that cannot be seen anywhere else; it cannot be duplicated or reproduced.
“The history we have is the history that’s left,” he said.
Curtis Peoples, Archivist of the Crossroads of Music collection, said the Collections Library preserves the importance of what the Southwest was.
“It’s saving West Texas cultural history,” he said. “The importance is saving our cultural heritage for the future.”
The archive does not only hold historical war and political documents, but they also hold multiple musical archives, such as business records and audio recordings, Peoples said. The music that is currently held in the Collections is primarily taken from southwestern artists such as Buddy Holly, Michael Martin Murphy and David Box.
“About 150 boxes of business records, artists, videos,” he said.
Freedonia Paschall, archivist for the Southwest Collection, said they are constantly looking for student assistants and volunteers to work in the building and handle archive collection donations, storage, as well as always looking forward to students to go in and use their archives to study for classes or research just to pass time.
“Research, it’s addictive,” she said. “Students should know that they can come in here, and we’re going to be able to help them. It doesn’t do you any good to have the best things on earth if nobody knows you’ve got them.”
Robert Weaver, assistant archivist at the Collections Library, said his job includes hiring students to digitize archives and finding aids to help others find exactly what they are looking for when they go onto the Southwest/Special Collections website.
“We have 2,492 collections, for sure, in the building,” he said. “We only have 400 or so finding aids online, we want to put the final 2,000 on there.”
Lynn Whitfield, University Archivist, said she collects and preserves the university’s archives. Whether it be old photos of students, old yearbooks or old merchandise, anything from 1923 to now is all preserved in the Collections library.
“I think it’s really important to make as much of the history available as possible,” she said.
Monroe said there is much more at the Collections Library than any newspaper article can describe.
Whether someone is doing a research project for a class or merely just for personal research, anything they need is more than likely held within the walls of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library building.
“We are here for the students,” Monroe said.
