The 104th annual South Plains Fair is open at 105 East Broadway until Oct. 2. The carnival is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturday.
Jennifer Wallace, the South Plains Fair general manager, said the South Plains Fair offers rides, a children's petting barnyard, exhibits, commercial vendors, food and refreshments. Each attraction has designated hours.
“We were incorporated in 1914, so we've been around for a really long time,” Wallace said. “We just want to invite everyone out. We try to do as much as we can for the public.”
Parking passes are $5 per car. Fair admission prices are $10 for ages 13 and up, and $5 for ages 2 to 12.
The fair offers deals on their special days, Wallace said. Sunday was Family Day, when children could get in free, Monday was a discount day for veterans, Tuesday was for senior citizens and Thursday is College Night, with unlimited wristbands for $40.
The carnival offers 40 different rides, and ticket prices vary, Wallace said.
“Rides are anywhere from five to eight tickets, and those individual tickets are $1.50 a piece,” Wallace said. “We have a lot of different kiddie rides, and we have what we call family rides. We also have spectacular rides, which go upside down.”
Wallace said the fair only had about 25% of its food vendors last year because they are all local, nonprofit organizations. The fair's management was having a hard time getting volunteers to run their booth.
“This year we're back up to about 90% of our food vendors,” Wallace said. “So we have about 40 different food vendors to choose from.”
The corn dog booth is ran by Greek life organization Kappa Alpha Theta, said Sami Page, a third-year architecture major from Friendswood.
“Our sorority volunteers with the Shriners each year to help them do the corn dog stand,” Page said. “It's an annual thing. It is my second year doing it this year, and I have learned anything crazy can happen. The guys we work with are pretty funny, too.”
Shriners is a hospital for children, so the volunteers' motto is having fun and helping kids, said Nathan Shrode, the second vice president of the South Plains Shriners.
“One of the primary things that we do now is raise funds to help with transportation,” Shrode said. “The hospital will cover transportation, I believe, for the patient and one family member. We have a transportation fund to help get the other family down there.”
