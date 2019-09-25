The Panhandle South Plains Fair has once again returned, and with it comes an opportunity for community members to unwind, enjoy rides and play games in a family friendly atmosphere. Many groups and organizations comprised of the Lubbock community come together each year to fundraise for their organizations by selling the staple of fair experience: food.
“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers that we do,” Justin Smith, a Lubbock firefighter, said. “It helps support all our philanthropic fundraisers.”
Smith was born and raised in Lubbock and has been a firefighter for the last 12 years, he said. The fire department has been working a stand for the last eight years, staffing it with volunteers from the Lubbock fire department, departments from the surrounding area, friends and family.
Their stand is open every day of the fair and requires a lot of manpower to run.
“When it comes to providing for the city of Lubbock and the surrounding communities, that’s why we do this,” Smith said. “And it’s a big undertaking to be out here for this many days.”
A little way down from the firefighters’ stand is a corn dog booth sponsored by members of the Shriners Hospitals, who fundraise for burn victims, Branden Armstrong, a Shriners member, said.
“We don’t require any of the children who get burned to actually pay for the services,” Armstrong said. “So, we do all our fundraising to raise money. We don’t require payment so if any child gets burned or anything like that, they get recommended to Shriner.”
Shriner has had a stand at the fair since the late 1970s, but the stand has been branded as the corn dog stand for the last 15 years, Armstrong said.
The Texas Tech chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta has a legacy and close tie to the corn dog stand.
The Thetas got connected to the Shriners Hospital corn dog stand through Armstrong’s wife, he said, who was a former Theta advisor. His daughter was also a Theta at Tech.
Theta partners with Shriner and sends volunteers from the sorority out every day, Madie McKinney, a freshman kinesiology major from Cleburne and Theta pledge, said.
“We really love helping out Shriner because, as I’ve said, we’ve done this every year, and so it’s kind of fun for us, as new members, to be able to do something so early on that’s hands on and a service,” McKinney said.
The Thetas have had a tremendous impact, Armstrong said. The Shriners are thankful to the Thetas for their consistent help year after year.
“It’s been really good. They help us with prepping the corn dogs every year and run the booth,” he said. “We can’t do it without them.”
Fundraising is a huge motivator for many of these stands. Lakeridge Methodist Church also has a stand selling two types of fried cheese on a stick: American and pepper jack, although American is the fan favorite, Eric Cunningham, a church member, said.
The fried cheese sales go to supporting the youth group at Lakeridge Methodist Church, Cunningham said. Members and their families volunteer in shifts to help raise money.
For Cunningham, the stand has become a family affair.
“They’ve been doing this booth a long time, I’m pretty sure my wife, because my wife and I met in church when we were in the fourth grade, and I’m pretty sure she did this when she was in high school, back in the day,” he said. “So now we have an 11-year-old, and we’re just out here making it a family thing.”
These stands make an impact in the community. So many of them have created a legacy of using the fair to bring the members of the organization together, and the funds raised to help others.
Lakeridge Methodist Church has had some fair-goers who come back year after year. Ashley VanMeter, a church member and volunteer, said there was one man who really stuck out this year.
“We had a special needs gentleman come up,” she said. “And he was just so excited, he’s come to the fair every year. And this year he was so excited to tell us that he had his first ever job, and that instead of us giving him a free cheese he could pay for a cheese and he gave us a donation for all the free cheese we’ve given him.”
Family and community are at the core of the fair. Those working at the fair have developed a sense of community, rather than competition for who has the best fried goodies, Smith said.
Vendors and locals lean on each other and work together during the fair, he said. When someone is in need, food truck neighbors are there to lend a hand.
“Other nonprofits, we’re all here together,” Smith said. “We help each other. If you need something you just do it. It’s a very cool little family. We’ve gotten to know everyone that’s around us, everyone knows who we are. If you need something, where do you go? Fireman booth. It just kind of happened that way.”
The camaraderie extends from helping one another out to swapping food, Cory Sinklier, a Tech alumnus, class of 1995, and kettle corn stand owner, said
He and the All You Need is Love Ministries have been selling varieties of kettle corn for eight years, and the fair is the biggest fundraiser for their organization, he said.
After a few years, he has gotten to know many of the other stand owners and formed relationships with them, even trading popcorn for lunch or dinner on occasion.
“The other day I went over there (to another stand) and got some baklava and traded it for some popcorn that she liked, so that’s kind of fun, you get to know what they (other workers) like,” Sinklier said.
The sense of community at the fair is strong, and Sinklier said the stand owners have gotten to know many customers who have come back year after year for their favorite flavor.
Sinklier, like many other stands, has taken traditional fair food and put his own original twist, or seasoning, on tried and true recipes.
While he says the traditional kettle corn is still the top seller, the cinnamon roll kettle corn and dill pickle corn are crowd favorites. Sinklier continues to experiment and roll out new flavors, keeping the ones that do well.
“So, I just started experimenting and some were dismal failures and tasted horrible, but the ones people liked we just kept doing,” he said.
The fire department has also tried some wacky concoctions and found one that set them apart.
The fire department has had a system of revolving additions to its menu, Smith said. They look around each year to see what other stands are selling, and it paid off. The fire department seems to have cornered the market on the fried s’more.
“I grew up coming here,” Smith said. “It’s just something you do in Lubbock, as weird as that sounds. You come to the fair. You at least come once. The staples are the corndogs, but I feel like we hit the fried s’mores. That’s a big one for us.”
For Lubbock locals, the fair is a great time to spend with friends and loved ones, Cunningham said. Many remember their first times at the fair and have been attending for years because it represents more than just a fair.
“It’s very nostalgic,” Cunningham said. “It puts you back in place when you were a kid and you know you see the rides and the lights and all that, and it seems like all is right in the world again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.