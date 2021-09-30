Social media, the hub for what is trending and what makes headlines. Each day there is something new posted to the Internet for millions of people to like, share and comment for the world to see, and the disappearance of Gabby Petito has been the latest topic of discussion.
Lisa Low, an associate professor at practice for the Department of Public Relations, said she has a broad range of experience in the media industry and has seen the Internet evolve from the beginning to what it is today. She said the phenomenon of users sleuthing around and presenting their own theories on crime cases has been happening since the beginning of social interactions on the Internet.
“You know, things go ‘viral’ on social media, definitely not something that is just now happening," Low said. "I think it is curious to see how her (Gabby Petito) role as an ‘influencer’ has fed into, I think, at least the initial curiosity and engagement with her disappearance."
Low said the rising interest in true crime and shows like “Criminal Minds” has been the precursor to people wanting to solve mysteries on social media. She said she witnessed fellow colleagues weighing in and adding to the theories circulating around the Internet about Gabby Petito.
“You know, they're my age, and I'm much older than her (Petito) following on Instagram, but I think the other thing is that the concept of parasocial relationships, where we, we follow these folks online and we feel like we know them, we feel like we have a genuine interest in their well being and day-to-day life when in fact, we just follow them on Instagram,” Low said.
With the general population spreading these theories onto social media platforms, there is a sense of collective action and solving a “real world mystery” with real people, Low said. Social media can act as a confidence booster for the person behind a screen.
“People are very emboldened by the distance between the keyboard and the person, we feel like we can do and say anything without impunity, and that's a real downside of social media," Low said. "I, again, you know, I go back to my roots and as I watched the web evolved into this democratic form of communication where we no longer had to rely on professional journalists and we no longer had to wait for the six o'clock news to be told, what the stories were of the day or read the paper, that was a wonderful thing, all the wonderful things that have come out of that. But then you get the dark side of that, which is people are putting out images and thoughts and feelings about things when they're not necessarily informed enough to do so.”
Rauf Arif, assistant professor of journalism and creative media industries, said he has been in journalism for many years and has seen the evolution of the relationship between social media and news.
“As far as the element of proximity is concerned, anything that happened on social media, physical spaces are irrelevant on social media," Arif said. "Part of the reason, think about it, the outreach aspect of social media is global. Anything that happens anywhere on this planet. That gets discussed and debated on social media, too. It relates to us because physical distance doesn't matter anymore. ”
Arif said journalism and social media are tied together. Journalists sometimes receives guidance from social media and other times, journalists gets some discouragement from social media platforms because everything happens so fast.
One week, the mass users of social media are invested in one story and then within a few weeks, there is another story trending that has captured people's minds, Arif said.
“They're like flash floods, one moment it's raining, pouring down on one post, capturing all the attention and manpower for this one topic, then it halts and the roads are dry again,” Arif said.
Social media is a powerful tool and can spread misinformation into the minds of users, Arif said.
“In a way, our agenda-setting as journalists is no longer unique from social media platforms," Arif said. "We get affected by what is being discussed on social media platforms, and vice versa, social media gets affected by what is being reported in our news organizations. So it's very much like the intermedia agenda setting that's taking place from a journalistic perspective.”
Michelle Han, a second-year pre-nursing student from Fort Worth, said she views social media as good and bad.
“Social media brings people from all over the world together onto a shared platform to share their experiences," Han said. "Knowing that someone from New York is sharing the same struggles as you is comforting to know you're not truly alone. But social media can be harmful, people sharing the wrong information can lead people astray and hinder real people's lives. Not every story needs help from someone who has no education on that certain topic.”
