Tech hospitality students will host pop-up restaurants twice a week as a part of their Fall Dinner Series Lab. The series will begin on Sept. 25 and 26 and will run every Wednesday and Thursday night during the fall semester.
A new pop-up restaurant will open with a different team of students each week. Dinners will begin at 6 p.m., and reservations will be taken every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m.
The students will come up with their own restaurant name, design, food and drink menu as well as create and serve a five-course meal for a culinary experience that is unique to Lubbock.
The pop-up restaurant series will provide a fixed price menu with a main course of the customer’s choice starting at $35 a person.
To book a table, call (806) 742-4762. To learn more about Skyviews, contact Jason Lindley at (806) 742-4762 or jason.lindley@ttu.edu or Garvin O’Neil at (409) 771-0634 or garvin.oneil@ttu.edu.
