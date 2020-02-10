The Skyviews Restaurant offers a variety of dining options for the Texas Tech and Lubbock community. For those excited for Valentine's Day, one can get a specialized dining experience.
"Valentine's Day Dinners" is a Skyviews' menu option that will be available during a spring dinner series from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13 at the restaurant located at 1901 University Ave., according to a Tech news release.
Hospitality students will prepare meals including canapé trio, burrata, strawberry and basic salad, filet with smoked paprika and rosemary butter with crab cake and more, according to the news release. The restaurant also has a wine list, wines by the glass, specialty cocktails and a full bar.
To make a reservation at the restaurant, which provides a $35 fixed-price per person for a choice of entrée, one can go to the Skyviews website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.