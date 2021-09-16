Skyviews Restaurant is an almost fully student-run restaurant located on the sixth floor of the Texas Tech Plaza at 1901 University Ave. The restaurant is a lab through the Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management (RHIM) program in the College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech University.
Gary Danhof, an associate professor of practice and Skyviews Restaurant general manager, said the restaurant gives students hands-on experience where professors can teach, coach and develop them before they get out in the real world.
“Skyviews has always been known for a lunch buffet, and we are actually working on building the lunch buffet right now,” Danhof said. “We run the buffet Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. We also do a dinner series on Wednesday and Thursday nights with the seniors. They generate their own menu, they do marketing, they do costing, and then they manage that day.”
According to the Skyviews Restaurant website, Skyviews was closed for the summer season, but the restaurant will be hosting its grand reopening gala from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Tickets for the gala cost $100 and have already been sold out. All proceeds benefit the RHIM program.
“Friday is our grand reopening gala, and it is just a way for the public to see all of our renovations in a special way and also gather donations,” said Skye Knapen, a graduate hospitality and retail management major and teaching assistant for Skyviews from Arlington. “We are serving a five-course meal with wine pairings.”
Skyviews just did a $1.3 million dollar renovation, so the gala will be the first time people see the changes, Danhof said.
Due to COVID-19, Skyviews did more grab-and-go orders last year, so they are excited to have people back in the restaurant, Knapen said.
“We are making it extra special, too, because it has been almost a year since anyone has seen Skyviews because last year we mainly did to-go.” Knapen said. “We did some dinners, but we could only have so many people.”
Knapen said this is the most real-world experience Tech students will gather from a class, and that it was her favorite lab in undergraduate school.
“Whenever I did undergraduate, this is the only lab I ever got excited about because it was like I was actually working in a restaurant,” Knapen said. “It is a real hands-on experience. It is also a learning experience for us as the TAs. It helps us learn how to manage and handle situations.”
Danni Capps, a Ph.D. hospitality, retail and tourism major and a teaching assistant for Skyviews from Tucson, Arizona, said the purpose of the restaurant is to help students experience real-life critical thinking in the industry.
“It is not just about doing the repetition, it is about understanding the why and making strategic decisions that make a restaurant successful,” Capps said. “Having students in this environment gives them an opportunity to do that.”
In order to get their experience, students get to create their own menus and decide on their own pricing for their dinner, Capps said.
Danhof said students learn how to manage the front of the restaurant and practice managing the kitchen.
“My favorite part about the program is watching the undergraduates get excited about it,” Capps said. “They have a lot of those ‘a-ha’ moments where you can see their passion start. It is exciting for me to see those moments and for people to be able to explore the creative side about it. It is like a class outside of class.”
