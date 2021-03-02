Skyviews, a mainly student-run restaurant, launched its to-go pizza kitchen service on March 1.
The restaurant is sponsored by the Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management (RHIM) program in the College of Human Sciences. The program allows students to gain a hands-on experience in restaurant-management.
The program was previously shut down for renovations and COVID-19. RHIM came up with the ghost kitchen solution as a way to meet the demands of the restaurant and continue the student learning experience. A ghost kitchen is a restaurant only offering orders for pick-up.
While the restaurant continues renovating, their lunch buffet service and dinner series service menus will be unavailable. The current menu features 14-inch Neapolitan pizzas, salads, subs, sides and a dessert menu.
The Pizza Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can place their orders online and the pickup location is 1901 University Ave.
