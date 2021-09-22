Alan Shinn, the associate director of the school of music, died on Aug. 29 after spending 38 years working with students at Texas Tech. A memorial concert celebrating Shinn’s life will be hosted Sept.25 at 4 p.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall.
Shinn was initially hired as a professor of percussion and began working with Tech in 1982.
During his lifetime, he was promoted from professor to director of jazz studies then to Chair of winds/percussion and associate director. He won several awards including the Society’s Lifetime Achievement in Education Award, the Chancellor’s Medal of Honor and the William Kerns Performing Arts Award.
“He was actively involved in his own combo and his own performing, and used to perform around town quite a bit. Not only was he an active professor at Texas Tech, but he practiced what he preached and was out performing in the community,” Director of music Sarah McKoin said.
In addition to serving the Tech community, Shinn served as the Principal Timpanist with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra for many years. Mckoin said he was inspired by many types of music and worked with students in many areas but his greatest love was jazz.
She said that Shinn treated his students as if they were his own children. Since his career with the university began, 150 percussion graduates have moved on to careers in music and music education.
“A lot of the techniques that we use came from him, we have one technique we call it the subtle technique and that impact is huge. It’s a technique I’m going to continue to use and push forward. His name will be remembered for years to come,” graduate student from Huntsville, Alabama, John Frederick said.
McKoin has been working with the Tech school of music for 15 years, and Shinn was one of the people involved in hiring her. She said that the energy that he would bring and the impacts he had on students set the tone for the whole college.
“He was just a great guy. He loved the students and he loved what they bring and what we bring to them just the whole environment,” McKoin said. “He’s actually one of the reasons I came to Texas Tech. His enthusiasm and passion for all things Tech and the school of music was quite infectious and he was beloved to the faculty and our students.”
Frederick said that to many people’s surprise, the percussion group is actually a Greek affiliated organization, Zeta Iota Tau or ZIT. In 1971, ZIT saw the popularity of fraternities and sororities and decided to make their own group.
Although Frederick was never involved in ZIT he said he has made it a point to learn about the culture within the percussion section and all the traditions surrounding the Goin’ band.
“It’s not really affiliated with the school, it was kind of supposed to be a gag because it spelled ZIT but it’s been 50 years now and it’s in all of our tunes we play for football games- we have a really popular one called ZIT 60, it all has a really rich tradition,” Frederick said.
The percussion sections work with all ensembles and are a tight knit group, Mckoin said. When the pandemic hit, band students were not allowed to play on the field and many of their spring 2020 concerts were cancelled.
Frederick said the college of music was hit especially hard during the pandemic due to the nature of their studies. Many students did not have access to instruments, there were challenges with Zoom regarding audio quality and students were not getting the hands-on learning that they were used to.
“It’s really hard to pick up all the fine details of instruments on cameras and iPhone speakers, and a lot of our instruments are very big and very expensive and a lot of these kids don’t own anything so it’s really challenging to try and keep students skill levels up when they don’t have access to it,” Frederick said.
Everyone is really excited just to be together again, Frederick said. McKoin said that going forward the Talkington college of performing arts is strictly monitoring COVID-19 and they are crossing their fingers that students remain safe and healthy.
“We really missed being together and performing live music, and there’s a synergy with that. That’s been the most gratifying thing just being able to be together and perform and work towards common goals,” Mckoin said.
