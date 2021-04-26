The Texas Tech Student Government Association kicked off its Safe Night Out initiative at 12:30 p.m. on April 26 at Two Docs Brewing Co. by hosting a conversation with staff members regarding sexual assault at bars. The event was live-streamed on the SGA Instagram page (@ttu_sga).
Members from SGA, Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) and staff from Two Docs started the commencement by sharing what the staff hopes to learn and explaining the Safe Night Out initiative.
Eric Washington, Two Docs manager, said it will be useful for the staff to learn intervention techniques and how to properly respond to sexual assault incidents.
SGA decided to host the commencement with Two Docs because it already has a good reputation in Lubbock for actively working to minimize sexual assault from occurring, Faisal Al-Hmound, SGA external vice president, said.
“(Two Docs has) a lot of different creative strategies that have already been put in place, that kind of look into, you know, non-conventional ways of approaching the situation,” Al-Hmound said.
The Safe Night Out initiative will also work with Chimy’s and Bash Riprock’s (Bash's) because they are close to the Tech campus, Al-Hmound said. SGA also has begun to get in contact with Logie’s on Overton and The Garden to collaborate on the initiative.
“The hope is that by getting this started with bars that are fully on board, this will encourage the other bars to step in as well,” Hunter Heck, SGA president, said.
Bars that receive the sexual assault prevention training will have posters displaying the Safe Night Out and Tech logo on them, Heck said. The posters will also include a list of sexual assault resources available to students through the university.
SGA wants to provide the bars with wristbands for people who are 21 and up with a QR code linking sexual assault resources. Heck said SGA also hopes to equip the bars with phone charging stations.
“This seems like such a small issue, but when someone's phone dies at the bar, that could mean they end up just getting a ride home with a stranger," Heck said. "We want to make sure that they can contact people that they know are safe, to get them home that night."
There will be a running list on the SGA website identifying all the bars that have received the training and when they were trained. Heck said SGA is open to hearing any suggestions the student body may have about the best way to share these resources with students.
SGA expects to have the bar’s training fully completed by mid-May to early June, which is when the first training event will be hosted, Al-Hmound said.
The Safe Night Out initiative is being led by students and is part of a conversation happening nationwide about the significance of believing victims of sexual assault, Heck said.
“To all of those who have been victims of sexual assault or sexual violence, we believe you, we value you and we love you, and I recognize the immense pain that this that this has caused,” Heck said. “We are here, and we are working to to meet you where you are and continue to make Texas Tech a place where hopefully this doesn't ever happen.”
