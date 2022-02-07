On Feb. 7, the Texas Tech Student Government Association hosted the One Light Can Spark Change event, featuring guest performers, musicians, speakers and advocators.
The event was to celebrate Black history, while also shining light on the importance of community.
“So the event is just to embrace community within the local community and we're encouraging both our community, as well as Texas Tech to attend so they can get a sense of what community feels like and also encourage each person minded person, each of us to make change and make a difference,” Ebere Nwachukwu, a fourth-year accounting student and SGA external vice president from Nigeria, said.
The event began with Carol Sumner, the vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Tech speaking on how people can make a change in today’s society.
“I think in reality change first of all starts from the person within, you know that quote, by Gandhi, ‘Be the change you want to see.’ In reality, I really feel like change has to start within a person, if you are like, and I think that all boils down to being a visionary as well,” Mohamad Altaba, a third-year microbiology student from Lubbock, said.
After a speech from Sumner, Gil Locaylocay Caley shared a poem on belonging, and led into Aleeza Mason, a third-year biochemistry student, playing the Black National Anthem on the cello.
Then, Kristina Hill, a junior at Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, recited a poem titled, “You are so Black.” Delyse Mitchell, a third-year English student from Carrollton, shared her poem about what it means to be Black and a new sense to the meaning of Black history.
“Think like typically in history classes, of course, all that were taught on Black history is slavery. And then Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, but even going historically, there's so many other people that we never learn about,” Mitchell said. “So just kind of like things like that and just kind of wanting to take the idea of everybody thinking that Black history is all about just trauma and oppression. But really, it includes a whole lot of love wound throughout that.”
Guest speaker Rose Wilson, shared her own story of living 94 years in a changing world.
Rose said she believes students have the ability to make a change in the world.
“They wouldn't be here at the university if they weren't trying to be something. And that's it. I don't get to interact with young people like I would love to,” Wilson said. “I think what's going on now with our kids, I think this is a good thing because in many ways I think we are losing too many of our young people, and that doesn't mean just Black people.”
The event ended with Nwachukwu speaking about how one light is bright enough to spark change, and it only takes one person to light up a room for the rest to follow. The room then lit up with lanterns SGA handed out to guests.
“It only takes one person to begin making that difference to begin taking the steps towards making change as far as students that will continuously innovate,” Nwachukwu said. “If one person makes that change, everybody kind of follows. And college students are very, very proactive now, and we're very aware and so, of course, you just have to use whatever means they have available to make that change.”
