The Texas Tech Student Government Association hosted an internship fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Red Raider Ballroom of the Student Union Building.
The fair, which will become an annual event, focused on local opportunities students could get involved with to grow their work experience.
Morgan Johnson, a member of the first-year leadership association and freshman agriculture communications major from Krum, said the event was formed as a response to student concerns.
“We have gotten a lot of feedback from students saying that we want more internship opportunities that are around the Lubbock [area],” Johnson said.
There were several companies such as the Science Spectrum, United Supermarkets and ULabs that were looking for either paid or unpaid interns.
Brittany White, the recruiting manager for United Supermarkets, said internships can help students learn how to interact professionally with other people.
“It’s about what you learn in there (internships),” White said. “It’s about learning emotional intelligence; you learn how to approach people and relate to people in different, diverse cultures and things like that.”
Students of all majors were invited to the event and encouraged to dress nicely and bring copies of their resumes, according to the SGA’s social media. They also listed nearly 35 businesses who were in attendance throughout the fair.
Emily Meador, the social media, graphics, volunteer and intern coordinator at the Science Spectrum, said internships help students understand the need for balance.
“Finding a balance of school life, social life and work life is really important for me to find that kind of flow, and that is actually really important for job(s) after college as well,” Meador said.
Going to internship fairs is not a one-way street. Meador said she learns new information and techniques every time she goes to the fair, whether it be a new way to communicate with students or how to better appeal to them.
According to its website, SGA is all about service, protection and developing relationships within Tech. Students can get involved in SGA and work to change the campus for the better.
“SGA is the representation from students to administration,” Johnson said.
SGA is hosting elections on Wednesday and Thursday, and votes can be cast at this website. Students can cast their votes in both the general election and an individual college election based on their major.
Voting will close at 7 p.m. Thursday; more information regarding SGA can be found at their website.
The next major career fair will be hosted by the University Career Center on April 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the SUB Ballroom for all majors, according to its website. Following the all majors fair, there will a specific fair for non-profits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., also in the SUB Ballroom on April 8.
More information regarding the upcoming career/job fairs can be found at the Tech University Career Center’s website.
