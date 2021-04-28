On April 28, the Texas Tech Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) office partnered with the Tech Panhellenic Council to host the annual Take Back the Night event for sexual assault survivors and their allies.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and every year RISE hosts this event for survivors of sexual assault and those that support them to come together to share their voices and experiences.
In years past, the event has included poster making and a march down Broadway in Lubbock, a circle to share experiences and a candlelight vigil, Brittany Todd, the RISE director, said. This year, due to COVID-19 regulations, the event consisted of student speakers and an address from Todd at Memorial Circle on Tech’s campus.
“We’re here today in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault,” Todd said at the beginning of the ceremony. “One in five college women experience sexual assault during their time at school. This phenomenon is not okay, and those who experience it are not to blame.”
Hunter Heck, Tech student body president, also addressed the crowd as the representative for the Student Government Association and expressed support for the survivors present.
“We see you, we hear you, we support you,” Heck said. “This problem is far too common, and we want everyone to know that Tech is in your corner and has amazing resources that will support you.”
RISE is one of the many resources on campus supporting those effected by sexual assault and has the mission to “promote a campus culture that values holistic wellness by educating students to make informed choices and treat each other with respect,” according to their website.
Other campus resources for sexual assault include the Title IX office, a university crisis helpline, campus police and online reporting forms, according to the university website.
“I think Take Back the Night is super powerful because people can tell you that you’re not alone with these experiences, but seeing survivors actually show up and hearing them bravely tell their stories is what made me feel like I wasn’t alone,” Sonja Andrews, a junior animal and food sciences major from Sugarland, said.
Students were able to share their experiences with the crowd at the event if they felt compelled, and counselors were in attendance for those who needed them.
“It takes a lot of bravery to share your story,” Todd said. “It’s scary, and so many people feel like they can’t speak up, so those that do are inspiring and have a bigger effect than they know on others in the crowd.”
While it wasn’t dark enough to light them, RISE passed out electronic candles to those in attendance while students spoke for the traditional candlelight vigil. A banner was also presented for everyone to sign as a physical representation of support.
The event concluded with an open letter read by Todd lamenting the toll sexual assault takes on survivors and commending the bravery and strength it takes to carry on.
“What happened to you is not your fault. You were failed by a system that perpetuates and tolerates that kind of behavior,” Todd said. “It isn’t about what you wear or how much you have to drink, sexual assault is never okay, and it takes an immense amount of courage to continue and to try and find peace after something so deplorable.”
