COVID-19 caused a shift in everyday routines for everyone, but in the midst of tough times, service organizations in Lubbock adapted to continue to provide for the community.
One organization that changed pace during the pandemic is Literacy Lubbock, a volunteer-based organization offering programs such as GED and other high school equivalency test prep, English as a Second Language programs, early childhood and family literacy education and adult education.
With the issue of illiteracy not going anywhere, Elizabeth Laughlin, the director of operations and development at Literacy Lubbock, said the organization worked hard to evolve to meet the needs of the community.
“Lubbock County has an illiteracy rate of 13 percent, which means one in eight people are illiterate in the Lubbock area alone,” Laughlin said. “That’s staggering, so we suddenly had to come up with an entirely new system (when COVID-19 hit) to ensure that our students were still getting the education they wanted.”
During non-pandemic times, the programs hosted by Literacy Lubbock were in-person. The organization would partner with spaces in the community to host the GED and ESL programs in a group setting and the adult education programs were hosted by individual tutors.
In order to best accommodate their students during COVID-19, Literacy Lubbock moved their programs online, offering classes and tutoring through Zoom and other virtual platforms. However, this was not a simple transition, Laughlin said.
“The pandemic created a lot of challenges for us and for our students as we went virtual,” Laughlin said. “A big problem we saw was people not having access to the technology needed to attend virtual sessions. Many families share computers and weren’t able to have the time they needed with it because they had to share. We also saw that a lot of students who didn’t have internet access, so they weren’t able to participate in Zoom.”
Literacy Lubbock is still deciding on how they will proceed moving forward as Texas has lifted COVID-19 restrictions. Laughlin said the organization wants to ensure the safety of everyone volunteering and participating.
Another community service organization in Lubbock pivoting due to COVID-19 is Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-on-one mentoring for children ages 6-15. The volunteers who take a child under their wing build bonds with their little brother or sister through activities and offering advice to help them discover their potential.
“Because of COVID-19 making it unsafe for the bigs and littles to hangout in person like they normally would, we moved our match programs virtual,” Bethany Naranjo, marketing director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said.
Some activities the matches were able to do together virtually were Zoom and FaceTime calls, virtual Netflix watch parties and virtual tours of museums the matches would otherwise visit in-person, Naranjo said.
“It was definitely harder for our matches to move to a virtual setting,” Naranjo said. “The number one problem we were seeing was virtual fatigue. It’s hard to build the relationships with your match when you’re unable to see them in person.”
Naranjo said as people become more comfortable, bigs and littles are able to spend time in-person again with masks and social distancing.
“Our top priority is to keep everyone safe during these times, but we also want the children to be able to have the full experience of bonding and relationships with their mentors outside of a screen,” Naranjo said.
The Volunteer Center of Lubbock also experienced the effects of COVID-19. The Volunteer Center of Lubbock partners with nonprofit organizations, businesses and schools in the area to inspire a more engaged community through cultivating volunteers.
“When the pandemic started, the agencies we partner with were overwhelmed and didn’t know how to use volunteers virtually. We began rethinking how we could best support these organizations during such difficult times,” Sharon Bass, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, said.
The Volunteer Center of Lubbock, like other organizations, moved many of their programs and events to the virtual space to keep everyone safe. One program that went virtual was their youth program, which participated in activities such as book clubs and Ted Talks online.
The virtual space was not all bad, however, Bass said. The Volunteer Center of Lubbock had to rework their events that would typically take place in-person after having to cancel in the spring.
“Instead of the normal event that would take a day in-person, we hosted a five-week virtual event with thought leaders across the country,” Bass said, “and it actually worked out extremely well and we got such positive feedback with that style that we’ve decided to continue it that way in the future.”
The numbers of volunteers through the Volunteer Center of Lubbock are increasing now that agencies have figured out how to best use them virtually, Bass said. They also expect to be able to resume some in-person work as vaccines continue to roll out.
