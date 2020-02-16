Even before class starts, students may be able to boost their success in a course by being aware of where they are seated in the classroom.
James Doran, an instructor for the Texas Tech College of Media and Communication, said he has noticed the factors of seat selection among students and himself.
Personally, Doran liked to sit in the front as he said it was best for his attention to keep him engaged and help with his relationship with his professors.
A student who usually sits closer in the front tends to participate more, whether that is due to closer proximity to the professor or the type of personality the student has, Doran said. Students who sit in the back are most times likely to want to speak less.
When someone has a friend in their class and they choose to sit by them, there are positives and negatives, Doran said. One is likely to want to talk and be distracted with one another with a friend in class, but a friend also gives a student someone to do class with. If someone misses a day, one of the friends can take notes for the other.
“I think it is important to be aware of how engaged you are depending on where you sit in the classroom,” Doran said. “I think it might help to experiment as well.”
Erika Brooks-Hurst, administrator for diversity, equity, and inclusive teaching initiatives for the Tech Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center, said she tells professors to be aware of where the students sit and which students are providing the most feedback in the classroom. She then wants the professors to try and walk around the room to talk to students in all areas.
Seating should not be a problem for students’ engagement, Brooks-Hurst said. The professors can do different things to make sure that all students can be engaged.
Professors can ask the students to pair and share, she said. Pair and share is when students are paired in groups, talk about a topic, then one student from the group provides feedback. This helps to make sure all students are engaged in the class.
Another tactic is for professors to try and learn the names of their students to be able to call on them randomly for responses, Brooks-Hurst said. This also helps a professor when they need to call a chatty student out or minimize other distractions.
“It varies where students sit and how they participate in class,” Brooks-Hurst said. “No matter where a student sits, they should be asked to engage in the classroom.”
Emily Boyes, a senior journalism major from McKinney, said she likes to choose her seat in the classroom wisely as she likes to sit in the front two rows. She does this to avoid getting distracted easily and likes to minimize what’s happening around her.
The class size determines a little bit of how student engage within a classroom based on seating selection, Boyes said. In a smaller classroom setting, most students pay attention regardless of position because the teacher can see everyone more clearly. In a larger classroom, she notices the students who sit in the back are less engaged and on their phones or laptops.
One thing Boyes said influences her to sit in the front is being able to have more interactions with the professor and possibly be remembered better.
“I was presented with a study where the students who sit in the front have a higher pass rate and tend to do better in the classroom,” Boyes said. “I’m trying to get the best grades that I can in college, so I tend to sit in the front.”
