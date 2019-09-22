The 24-Hour Play Festival was hosted by the Script Raiders at the Charles E. Maedgen Jr. University Theatre. The final performance was at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
There are a total of four plays during the festival. Each of these plays are ten minutes long and consist of three to four actors each. Each play has one director and one playwright.
Logan Smith is the producer of the 24-Hour Play festival. His role is to make sure that everyone is present during the preparations and at the time of the performance, everyone is organized and is where they need to be.
“I will basically be the conductor on the train and make sure that it goes smoothly and everyone is where they need to be,” he said.
Preparations for The 24-hour Play Festival started the night before at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and continue until the show starts the next day.
Directors choose their topics, genres, themes, and casts and the playwrights stay up all night writing their 10 minute plays.
“It’s a lot of fun because you get to basically turn nothing into something overnight,” Smith said.
Makenzie Patton, a senior theatre major from Lubbock Texas, was a director for this year's 24-Hour Play Festival.
Patton’s role as a director is to oversee one of the four plays and guide the actors on what needs to be done to have a successful performance.
“I will essentially just guide them on what needs to be done. The staging of it, the analytics of it,” she said. “Just kind of diving in to what needs to be seen from the play”
Patton said that as a theatre major, you have to experience all aspects of theatre so this is an opportunity for her to expand her knowledge of theatre and potentially help with her future career.
After the playwrights write their script on their chosen topics, the scripts are given to their specific actors. The actors will spend the whole next day rehearsing and preparing for the show that night.
Kalee Grimsley, a theatre major from Lewisville, is an actor in the 24-hour Play festival. This is her second year participating in the play.
Grimsley says that she's very excited to get started preparing for this play even though it's a hectic process.
“At the very beginning, because it very early in the morning when you get here,” she said. “You don't know what to expect and then throughout the day you’re like okay we're gettin it, it's getting done”
She said that it can be nerve-racking because there are a lot of people relying on you because the director has a specific vision as well as playwrights.
Anyone can participate in the 24-Hour play Festival, but members of Script Raiders get priority castings for this event. Participants get to choose what role they want to play in the festival.
This event benefits theatre majors by giving them experience in either acting, directing, or playwriting.
