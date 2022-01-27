Many people use art as an outlet or therapy in their lives. By creating art, they are able to make something beautiful out of personal issues or pain that they otherwise may not be able to express to others.
For Scout Sonnenberg, art is not only an outlet but a way of life.
When Scout was born, she was diagnosed as legally blind in addition to other conditions.
“I was born completely blind. I went through a series of surgeries until I was 3 to restore my vision. And it wasn’t until I was three that I did get eventually some of that site back,” Scout Sonnenberg, a second-year studio art student from Lubbock, said. “When I was born, I was born with white eyes, which meant that it was like the visible sign of glaucoma. So, my eyes clouded over.”
Scout Sonnenberg said she has had around 47 surgeries throughout her life 43 of which were performed on her eyes.
Despite the multitude of surgeries, she has had in her life, she remembers using art as a form of therapy far before she could even see, Scout Sonnenberg said.
“So, there’s like pictures of me when I was little, even before those surgeries, where I couldn’t see,” Scout Sonnenberg said. “And I was feeling the edge of the paper and I was scribbling on it with a marker. Like I’ve always loved art.”
Lee and Paula Sonnenberg, Scout’s parents, said the problems with Scout’s eyes were caused by a genetic anomaly that caused a tweak in the fourth chromosome.
“She couldn’t really play sports, but she was pretty athletic, so she found swimming after the Olympics one summer,” Paula Sonnenberg said. “So, she was a competitive swimmer for probably close to 10 years, she was a recruit for the Paralympics. She stumbled on to Color Guard.”
Paula Sonnenberg said the hardest part about Scout’s situation for them as parents was watching their daughter go through chronic pain.
“I think it’s really so much of what we have tried to do as parents, especially for Scout, is just make sure that she had that level playing field and then we let her do what she wanted to do and could do and then we were just available to support you know, cheer from the sides,” Lee Sonnenberg said.
Paula Sonnenberg said that Lee is working with political leaders and implementing laws for children across Texas for those who are visually impaired.
Lee is now on the board for the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and has helped over 11,000 blind/visually impaired children ranging from the ages of 3 to 18.
Despite the adversity that Scout has overcome she has still made it her dream to continue a career in the arts regardless of her abilities to see.
“For a long time, I thought it was very stupid that I wanted to do art. I was like why would I do art if one day I’m not going to be able to see anymore?” Scout Sonnenberg said. “Then, finally, I realized that I was like if I’m not able to see anymore, at least I can give people a glimpse of what I used to see and what I saw and how I experienced the world. I think art and artist they challenge you to see things differently.”
Scout Sonnenberg said she is deciding between pursuing art therapy and becoming an art professor, but she will find a way to utilize art in her career.
It is a dream of hers to create a book about the way she sees the world and what sighted people may take for granted.
“Some people might think it’s funny for a blind kid to study studio art but I’m just incredibly thankful because it’s just built into like my DNA,” Scout Sonnenberg said. “I used to say that I have I have acrylic paint running through my veins and blood.”
