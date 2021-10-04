The Broadway entrance of campus is lined with this year's student organization spirit boards for the annual Homecoming Spirit Boards and Banners competition. The banners will be displayed in the Student Union Building courtyard until Monday, Oct. 11.
Loni Crosby, an advisor for the Student Activities Board, said this year’s Homecoming theme is flashback films from 2000 to 2010, and the boards are based off of the film each organization chose.
“Both Texas Tech groups and just the community in general love coming out to see the boards,” Crosby said. “They will be up for the entire week of Homecoming and throughout the weekend, so that they're up during the game when everybody's coming on campus to watch the football game.”
Crosby said the board-making is part of a larger competition; Greek organizations, student organizations and residence halls compete against one another in their respective categories. The winners will be announced at the pep rally Friday, Oct. 8 and posted on the SAB website.
Avery Lewis, a second-year Kappa Delta member from Cisco, said the purpose behind the S.O. Boards is to get all the sororities, fraternities and everyone on campus excited about Homecoming Week. The Kappa Delta theme for this year is 'Step Up,' and the organization partnered with the fraternity Kappa Sigma.
“I think it’s a great way to get all of our members involved and excited about Homecoming,” Lewis said. “Our committee goes above and beyond, and I can’t wait to see the S.O. Sing dance and all of the other Homecoming festivities this week.”
Lila McPherson, a second-year High Rider from Leander, said the High Riders' theme this year is 'Shrek.' McPherson said putting together the boards was a very long process.
“We spent hours and hours tracing the design to make it look good and experimented with lots of different greens and blues,” McPherson said. "I remember re-painting clouds about three different times with all different shades of blues, but we ended up making them white. I painted the sky the same shade of blue about three times to make sure there was no white behind and it all looked smoothed.”
The High Riders partnered with the Women’s Service Organization, McPherson said. She said they were excited to promote school spirit with a group they have not worked with before.
McPherson said creating the S.O. Boards for Homecoming week brings organizations together in eventful and enjoyable ways.
“We sang karaoke, watched movies, learned line dances and played music throughout the whole night,” McPherson said. “The Women’s Organization came over and brought pizza, and it was a really fun experience.”
Cole Logsdon, a third-year Kappa Alpha member from Gruver, said the sorority girls did more than the fraternity boys when it came to creating their 'Toy Story' themed board.
“Not a lot of the guys have artistic ability,” Logsdon said. “The women of Theta did a great job of tracing the outline and painting the board. We did the iconic 'Toy Story' blue sky and cloud background with the logo and three of the green aliens on the front with 'KA' and 'KAO' on toy blocks.”
Homecoming week will end Saturday, Oct. 9 after the Texas Tech versus TCU game. Events will be happening all week, including S.O. Sing on Tuesday, Techsan Memorial on Thursday and Rowdy Raider Rally on Friday.
