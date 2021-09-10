September is National Suicide Prevention Month, where throughout the month, mental health advocates, survivors and allies start the conversation about how to deal with mental health issues while giving hope to those dealing with their mental health struggles.
Risk Intervention and Safety Education, a group that advocates for mental health here on campus, planned out the week of Sept. 5-11 dedicated to Suicide Prevention Week with different events where any student can participate, such as learning about consent over coffee, Mental Health First Aid or even events such as a Glow Walk where students walk around campus with glow sticks.
For many, 2020 was the year that their mental health was at its worst with COVID-19. Many had to isolate themselves from friends, family and other loved ones.
With the increasing cases of depression and anxiety in the past year, many more individuals rolled over into 2021 with these struggles. Being in a classroom with over a hundred people for the past two weeks has caused the number cases of COVID-19 to increase, and with this means an increase in mental health cases.
“From talking with students over the past, you know, year and a half or so, probably the biggest issue for traditional college age students that has been coming from COVID is the social isolation because that's an age when developmentally we are very social,” Managing Director at the Student Counseling Center Richard Lenox said. “We need a lot of social connection. At that age, and when COVID hit, a lot of people's social connection was disrupted, completely.”
Amanda Wheeler, a licensed psychologist on campus, said because a pandemic is such a new phenomenon for everyone, it has been hard to accommodate their mental health.
“We all have had to learn new ways of living and being," Wheeler said. "COVID has also been almost like a prolonged trauma that many people are experiencing. Whether it’s a lack of social interaction or even fear of death due to COVID, all of these can have negative effects on one’s mental health.”
Lenox said individuals most at risk for suicidal thinking are those who struggle with anxiety, stress or depression; however, there are many causes associated with mental health and suicidal thinking.
On campus there are many different resources to reach out to when thoughts of suicide, depression or even if an individual just needs to talk to someone. Tech offers counseling free to students, support groups and students can find the crisis helpline on the back of their student ID. RISE also has QPR (question, persuade, refer) training available for students to learn about what to do in a situation where someone is dealing with suicidal thoughts. This training is open to all faculty, staff and students.
“We call it a bystander intervention training, and essentially, it's for people to understand the warning signs of suicide," Lenox said. "We teach students and faculty just to keep an eye out for certain types of warning signs, and if they see those, we train them on how to approach that person, how to talk with them and how to get them to the resources that they need.”
For more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/scc/.
