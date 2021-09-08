Risk Intervention and Safety Education hosted a Mental Health Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, and the resource fair is one of a series of events RISE has planned for students.
Several tables were lined up in the SUB North Plaza, offering a range of freebies including stickers, stress toys and educational pamphlets. Organizations and departments present at the fair included the Office of LGBTQIA, the Student Activities Board and more.
Elizabeth Perry, a peer educator for RISE, said the event serves as a way to give other organizations on campus a platform to share their resources with students. As full-time students, she and other peer educators provide a more relatable perspective to fellow students, Perry said.
“It’s a lot easier to understand from a person of your same age than, like, someone 20 years older than you telling you things,” said Perry, a second-year political science student from Fort Worth.
Liane V.W., a fourth-year computer science student from San Antonio, is a field advocate for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. V.W. said she was representing AFSP at the fair to offer different empowering activities and handouts to students, encouraging them to have candid conversations about mental health.
Resources offered at the foundation’s table included emergency contact cards and inspirational stickers. V.W. said everyone needs to take care of their mental health and can benefit from learning about AFSP.
“It’s just to get over that initial hurdle of, how do we ask someone if they’re doing OK? You know, it can be as simple as, ‘Hey, you don’t seem yourself recently, can I ask you, like, how are you doing, I’m here for you,’” V.W. said.
Erin Hennesay, a registered nurse at the University Medical Center, also volunteers for AFSP. Hennesay said depression and suicide are rising issues among not only patients, but medical professionals as well.
With hospitals filling up because of COVID, mental health is an overlooked aspect of both patients’ and medical workers’ well-being, Hennesay said. Family members were not allowed to visit loved ones in the hospital, and sometimes the last time patients would see their families was on an iPad screen.
“People don’t think about, you know, they’re taking care of everybody else, who takes care of the doctors and the nurses that are taking care of everybody else?” Hennesay said.
As a survivor of suicide, Hennesay said she wants to help break down the taboo surrounding mental health. Her experience as a healthcare professional and a survivor helped influence her decision to volunteer with AFSP, she said.
“I’m here, and it’s a great day to be alive, so I’m here to help others know how to talk about it,” Hennesay said.
Matthew Kabyemera, a first-year mathematics student from Los Angeles, said he stumbled upon the resource fair while walking through the SUB and decided to see what it was about.
Kabyemera said he wants to become an anesthesiologist, and that it’s important for medical professionals to focus on both physical and mental health in their practice. Kabyemera said the fair has helped him learn what resources he can take advantage of on campus.
“My career goal is most focused on physical awareness, while this event’s mostly on the mental, but I believe there’s still a similarity between the two,” Kabyemera said.
