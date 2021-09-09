Texas Tech’s Risk Intervention and Safety Education office hosted Glow Walk for Suicide Prevention Week at Urbanovsky Park at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The event featured two guest speakers from Lubbock’s chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Alex Faris, the program manager of peer education and outreach for RISE, said RISE has many ways it spreads mental health awareness, such as the mental health resource fair, the glow and flow yoga and the glow walk.
“It’s just a way to bring awareness that suicide is real, it does affect students and that’s its okay to talk about it and to address that,” Faris said. “So (our approach), it’s multilayered.”
Elizabeth Perry, a second-year student at Tech and peer educator for RISE, said the goal of the glow walk was to bring awareness to suicide and help people understand how to help.
“Pretty much everyone knows somebody who has struggled with thoughts like that,” Perry said. “So it’s really important to know how to intervene and just know what’s going on, because it’s something that isn’t talked about.”
In a time where people feel more isolated then ever, the glow walk serves as a reminder that no matter who you are or what your situation is, there are people in your community that want to help.
John Willis, a third-year theatre major at Tech, said it was a personal reason that brought him to the glow walk and why it was important to him.
“Well, there’s a walk for suicide awareness, which is really a very deep thing for me,” Willis said. “It’s something I’ve gone through in my life, really in my high school years. So I’m happy, you know, that I didn’t really harm myself, but I’m here to support those who’ve gone through stuff like that, exactly like I did.”
Students who are struggling with mental health problems or thoughts of suicide have resource available to them to help, such as the Student Counseling Center, by calling 806-742-3674, Raider Recharge, by calling 806-742-2119, and Therapy Assistance Online.
Students who are experiencing a mental health crisis or in immediate danger are encouraged to call the 24-hour Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine at 806-742-5555 or for emergency services dial 911.
"It really warms my heart to see people out here for mental health week. Having this walk for suicide awareness, which you don’t see a lot of everywhere,” said Willis. “It’s very interesting to see everyone getting together as a community to do something like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.