Texas Tech hosted various body positivity events through Risk Intervention and Safety Education to promote Eating Disorder Prevention Week.
“College is your one-stop-shop for your melting pot of finding out your truest identity and to set you up for success for the rest of your life,” Kelsey Lueck, the program manager of programming and outreach for RISE, said. “It’s RISE’s mission to help students feel the full wheel of wellness of being your best self in the world, not just academically.”
RISE wants students to be aware that changes in their body when growing from high school to college are normal, Lueck said. If college students start to practice healthy habits now, during some of the most difficult times of their lives, it will be easier to implement those habits later in life.
One event hosted was the Feed Your Body and Soul tabling in the free speech area outside the Student Union Building on campus and outside the Student Recreation Center. The event was hosted to promote body positivity and encourage students to use positive affirmation journals by handing them out to those interested.
Daphne De LaFuente, RISE president and a junior English major, said journaling is a way to solidify the affirmations spoken. It also is an easy item to carry around because college students use journals daily for school and planning.
“It is super easy to open up a journal to see that nice thought about yourself, but it also acts as a stimulus to get your mind off of something stressful like school or work,” she said.
The next event was the Love Your Body Presentation by Alex Shrode, the program director for eating disorders. Shrode said due to college students being in their formative years of development, this is the time to add body positivity into students’ norms and life skills to learn.
“We need to learn that all bodies are good bodies, especially now there is so much comparison in the college-age,” she said. “We put a lot focus on numbers and letters during all of that hustle and bustle of college life, body positivity and body acceptance can get lost or put on the back burner.”
Body positivity is a topic for everybody, not just females or college students, Shrode said. She emphasized that it is OK for any human to struggle with the body they were given. These are not issues based on gender, and even though it is mainly targeted at females, men are just as affected by eating disorders and body issues as well.
Signs someone is struggling with these issues can be when priorities shift drastically. Other signs include if they seem to be isolating and disassociating themselves or if they are using unhealthy coping skills, Shrode said. These all need to be watched if it is out of the norm for that person.
“Just because you might not think this is a problem for you, do not assume it isn’t a problem for someone in your circle,” she said. “It is extremely common. The rates of eating disorders on a college campus are higher than in any other community.”
Lueck said being mindful of the language used every day and attitudes toward others can help people feel more comfortable and more likely to get help when needed.
To get more information about body positivity and events hosted by RISE, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/.
For assistance with an eating disorder or recovery, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/scc/.
