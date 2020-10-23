Risk Intervention & Safety Education host Coffee and Consent Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union Building to spread awareness on domestic violence during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Ashley Rose Marino, the communication marketing and design program manager of RISE, said the event began as a small collaboration between RISE and the Barnes and Nobles Café arranging to name one drink in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which expanded into a series of two events hosted Oct.16 and Friday. The drink was called “The Love Potion.”
“We draw the students in with free coffee and provide them the information and resources regarding violence, consent and domestic abuse so that they know RISE is here to help,” Tori Sage, the Barnes and Nobles manager who coordinated the event with RISE, said.
Regulations and social distancing have kept RISE on its feet, finding new and efficient ways to reach people who may need help, resources, or even just the simply curious, at a day and age where human interaction has proven itself difficult, Marino said.
Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects millions of men and women every day. Per-minute, almost 20 people are physically abused by their partners in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website.
“Although I don’t think there has been anything solidified, there may be a correlation between the stay at home order and the increased interpersonal violence," Marino said. "Still, this has pushed us to do a lot more with our social media accounts, like always exposing our followers with positive mental health messages, educational posts of what pertains to a healthy relationship, what doesn’t and responding fast to direct messages and emails."
Although consent does not need to be verbal, consent needed to be expressed mutually and enthusiastically, based on RISE’s definition of the word, Marino said.
However, domestic violence is not limited to physical abuse, and the peer educators were dedicated to letting students especially understand this at the Coffee and Consent event, Marino said.
“Domestic violence is not just a girlfriend or a boyfriend having a dysfunctional relationship. Domestic violence can be an entire family, and family violence can be physical, mental, physiological,” Kelsey Lueck, peer educator adviser of the Risk Intervention and Safety Education said.
Many LGBTQ members have told her they hadn’t considered evaluating if they were in unhealthy relationships because they were gay, Lueck said.
“Think about it, almost all media we’ve digested in our culture are just stories of heterosexual couples, so if you don’t see someone who looks like you and acts like you, it’s harder to distinguish what a healthy and unhealthy relationship looks likes [for LGBTQ members.],” Lueck said.
The social expectation of men is to just be a man and “suck it up”, Marino said. When it comes to their own stories of being victims of sexual assault or domestic violence, statements like those are cringeworthy but unfortunately common.
Even when most women do not generally share the same physical strength as men, women can just be as mean and cruel mentally and verbally, and society has to be more open-minded of that, Sage said.
“I really want people to know that RISE is possibly the most non-judgmental place you can find in Lubbock, Texas," Marino said. "Whatever you identify as- male, female, nonbinary- come to us. We will help you."
