On Thursday, Aug. 19, students promptly lined up at the Leadership Development Center in the Carpenter/Wells Complex to participate in an event called Tie-Dye(versity) is LIT.
This event was created and hosted in partnership of the Leadership Inclusion Team and the Texas Tech Residence Halls Association. Tie-Dye Versity allowed new and returning students to get creative, and use multi-color dyes to personalize a free shirt with the phrase “Home Sweet Tech.”
“I already have my bachelor’s degree in a separate subject from what I am studying now, and during my first time-around, you could say I wasn’t very social,” Melissa Plasencio, a second-year biology major from Plainview, said.
She is going to take this opportunity to explore the different event being hosted during Raider Welcome, Plasenico said.
Andrea Aguirre, a first-year architecture major from Houston, said Tie-Dye(versity) also proved to be a good opportunity to make friends and learn more about what the Tech campus has to offer.
“This event was an entertaining way not to stay stuck in the dorms all week and a great way to meet people. For example, I just met her” she said, pointing at her new friend, a first-year psychology major from Fort Worth, who she just exchanged snap-chats with.
In addition to providing students with a fun way to meet and interact with others, RHA partnered with LIT to advocate for student inclusivity, said Alejandra Jimenez-Schivley, vice president of Leadership Development and Advocacy.
“LIT is actually a committee under RHA that focuses on social justice and diversity," she said. "We want our residents at Tech to know that this is a safe space and this is what we stand for. It’s like our theme for the semester."
Jimenez-Schivley also said she was happy at the overall the success of days event and how she cannot wait for more events such as this in the upcoming semester.
The idea for Tie-Dye(versity) was tailored by various people from different committees within the RHA to properly construct an event that would best exemplify the RHA’s mission and their support for LIT, all while tying back to Tech’s core values.
“We want to show students that Texas Tech is a community, and though Tech is made up through many different features, we come together to make this big beautiful masterpiece; just like a tie-dye shirt.” Hunter Robinson, president of the RHA, said.
