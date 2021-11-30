The annual Carol of Lights was hosted Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Memorial Circle and the science quad. This year was the 63rd annual Carol of Lights and the theme was “Walking in a Winter Raiderland.”
The event is sponsored by the Residence Hall Association and is one of the largest and oldest Texas Tech traditions.
“The purpose behind Carol of Lights to me is to bring all of Texas Tech together in community.” Hunter Robinson, President of the Residence Hall Association, said. “It's our largest event and this is one of the most loved events even by alumni whenever I give tours. So I think that the main purpose is to serve as a pillar in the community of hope and light and just bring everyone together to work in the holiday season.”
This year’s ceremony consisted of around 25,000 lights, Robinson said.
The light colors consisted of red, white and orange lights, strung on the buildings around Memorial Circle, the engineering key and the Broadway entrance to campus.
“So we use orange lights just because it gives the buildings a nice warm glow,” Robinson, a fourth-year marketing student from Dallas, said. “It kinda is meant to represent the color schematic of the university. But we noticed that when you use the red light, it doesn't necessarily light up the best, so the orange kind of gives it that better warm tone.”
Mitchell McHugh, a second-year mechanical engineering student from Little Elm, said the Carol of Lights is a good way for students to slow down before finals.
“I've never been before, but it seems like it's just kind of getting everyone ready for the break and kind of celebrating how far we've all come,” McHugh said. “We are all just getting ready for the holidays.”
According to University Student Housing, the event is normally attended by over 20,000 students and community members.
Samuel Bizzell, a first-year biology student from Clifton, said it is important for first-year students to attend Tech events and experience the traditions.
“I really like Texas Tech, and I like to be at every major event, and this is a super big event for Tech every year,” Bizzell said. “I think it's really important because during this time a lot of students are stressed out and burnt out. This is really a time just to get away from the dorm rooms and really interact with other people around you that you can't really and you can't really do that any other time during the end of the semester.”
Bill Dean, a retired associates professor, was the first person to flip the switch to turn on the lights.
Dean said he encourages his students and fraternity pledges to attend the Carol of lights event every year.
“I try to keep telling them, you can have a party with girls and have a good time without alcohol,” Dean said. “So they are each inviting a date of their own choosing, and they're bringing them to the Carol of Lights. Then they're coming back to our lodge, and they're having pizza and cokes . I've done this several times and they have a great time.”
