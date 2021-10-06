In her first year at Texas Tech, Aleeza Mason said she lived under a rock. She was a biochemistry student and a cello player in the orchestra, but she felt isolated from the Black community at Tech in her largely white friend group.
Over a year later, she found herself on stage with four other women competing to represent the Black Student Association at Homecoming and in the Tech community. Mason said on the day of the pageant, she freaked out.
“I’m very, like, into my studies, I don’t really put myself out there a lot, and so it was just really taking me out of my comfort zone,” Mason said. “And, yeah, I cried. A good, like — I was shaking the whole time, shaking.”
Mason won the 2020 Miss Black Texas Tech pageant this past April after the competition was postponed due to COVID-19. According to BSA, the Miss Black Texas Tech pageant began decades ago when women of color were not allowed to serve on the Homecoming court, leading BSA to form its own pageant for the Black community.
To this day, only two Black women have been crowned as homecoming queen in Tech history: Sharon Moultrie Bruner in 1981 and Dr. Sonya Miles Sloan in 1992, according to BSA records.
“And I think a lot of people think that it’s, like, it’s not going on anymore (discrimination), like it’s just, ‘Oh, this is normal, this is a colorblind campus,’ but it’s not, like, we experienced things, (no matter) how minuscule they are, we experienced them,” Mason said.
The pageant was discontinued for some time until its revival in 2015. Categories include a group dance, a walk showcasing the contestants’ future careers, a talent showcase and evening gown walks with a question and answer segment.
But winning the title is not just about pageant performance. The winner is awarded a $1,000 scholarship and must serve a key role in the Black community at Tech.
After the Black Lives Matter movement came to a head in 2020, Mason said she felt she had to take a stand and make a name for herself in the Tech community. After some convincing from her friend Zaria, she decided to join the running for the pageant.
“It was so informal, like, legit, Zaria was like, ‘Do you want to join?’ And I was like, ‘OK, fine,’” Mason said.
Zaria Sumling is the BSA event coordinator and this year’s director of the Miss Black TTU pageant. Sumling and Mason met when they were 12 years old at the church they attended in their hometown of Houston.
Sumling said Mason was always outgoing and outspoken.
“We knew each other through our church’s huddle groups, and every time we were in our huddle group or whatever, she would always just talk about — she would always — if there was no one speaking in the room or whatever, when we were talking about something, she was always the person that would speak up and put her idea, or her mind, whatever’s going on in her head, up forward first to get the conversation started,” said Sumling, a third-year interior design student.
Malcom Montgomery, a third-year political science and sociology student from Houston and the membership chair for BSA, met Mason through a high school friend and said he immediately clicked with her. He said he immediately picked up on her caring nature.
Montgomery was not yet on the BSA executive board when he tuned into the pageant, but he already knew several of the other competitors personally.
Mason’s passion and detail-oriented nature, Montgomery said, made her stick out as a winner.
“I think sometimes Aleeza just have that aura that just comes with her that is sort of like, you see the passion that she wanna make, you see the change, the passion behind the change that she wanna make,” Montgomery said.
Though Mason’s reign as Miss Black Texas Tech was shortened because of the pandemic, she said she has several plans for how BSA can increase its outreach to the community.
Mason said she felt inspired by the association’s push for the Black Cultural Center set to open in January 2022 and was honored to be the figurehead for that change.
Mason is studying to become a neonatologist, a doctor who treats newborn babies with illnesses or disorders. She also participates in Tech Music Med, where student musicians perform for patients in nursing homes.
Mason said she seeks to integrate the mission behind Tech Music Med with BSA and the rest of campus as the association’s liaison.
“I think BSA is very strong on its own, but it can be stronger with, you know, all these other orgs that are doing great things, but I don’t think we communicate enough to where it’s like a bigger force on campus,” Mason said. “I definitely want these orgs to have more power on campus.”
As of Oct. 5, Mason is among the top 10 contestants for homecoming queen. The 2021 Miss Black Texas Tech pageant will be hosted on Nov. 6, a day before the 40th anniversary of Sharon Moultrie Bruner’s homecoming queen win.
Reflecting on her time as titleholder, Mason said she has realized that being a doctor is not enough to accomplish her goal of helping people. She said the next Miss Black Texas Tech must realize that the Black community will never stop fighting for change.
“Reign with passion and grace and determination,” Mason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.