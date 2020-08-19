Raider Welcome is designed to welcome students to campus. Events look different this year, with various events hosted online and many events hosted with limited capacity.
All in-person events will require students to wear a mask. If there is an event a student plans on attending, they may RSVP on the website. Many online events will be hosted on Zoom. Events are free and will run through Aug. 29.
“Even though we have new guidelines,” the Welcome Week website said. “You will still have the opportunity to participate in traditions, learn Texas Tech culture, and become a true Red Raider.”
Events are separated into six categories: academic success, wellness and recreation, social connections, culture and diversity, community involvement and Tech traditions.
Below is a compiled list of a few events hosted virtually and in person. More information can be found on the Raider Welcome website. http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderwelcome/schedule.php
Virtual
Hub City Fest
Aug. 19- 29, All day
TTAA Texas Tech Virtual Trivia Party
Aug. 20, 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.
COVID-19 Safety and Info
Aug. 21, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
First-Gen Fair
Aug. 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Transfer Welcome Week
Aug. 24 – 26
In person
Night at the SUB
Aug. 9, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
West Plaza - Student Union Building
Masks with MAP
Aug. 22, 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Urbanovsky Park Gazebo
Paw Prints
Aug. 23, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Urbanovsky Park, Amphitheater
Total Rec Experience
Aug. 26, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Texas Tech Rec Center
Vitalant Blood Services Blood Drive- FREE COVID ANTIBODY TESTING
Aug. 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
West Plaza - Student Union Building
