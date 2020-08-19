Raider Welcome is designed to welcome students to campus. Events look different this year, with various events hosted online and many events hosted with limited capacity.

All in-person events will require students to wear a mask. If there is an event a student plans on attending, they may RSVP on the website. Many online events will be hosted on Zoom. Events are free and will run through Aug. 29.

 “Even though we have new guidelines,” the Welcome Week website said. “You will still have the opportunity to participate in traditions, learn Texas Tech culture, and become a true Red Raider.”

Events are separated into six categories: academic success, wellness and recreation, social connections, culture and diversity, community involvement and Tech traditions.

Below is a compiled list of a few events hosted virtually and in person. More information can be found on the Raider Welcome website. http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderwelcome/schedule.php

 

Virtual

Hub City Fest

 Aug. 19- 29, All day

TTAA Texas Tech Virtual Trivia Party

Aug. 20, 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.

COVID-19 Safety and Info

Aug. 21, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First-Gen Fair

Aug. 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Transfer Welcome Week

Aug. 24 – 26

 

In person

Night at the SUB

Aug. 9, 5 p.m.9 p.m.

West Plaza - Student Union Building

Masks with MAP

Aug. 22, 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Urbanovsky Park Gazebo

Paw Prints

Aug. 23, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Urbanovsky Park, Amphitheater

Total Rec Experience

Aug. 26, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Texas Tech Rec Center

Vitalant Blood Services Blood Drive- FREE COVID ANTIBODY TESTING

Aug. 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

West Plaza - Student Union Building

