The Student Activities Board is hosting the Red Raider Showcase on Nov. 12, 2020, virtually. Red Raider Showcase is a campus-wide talent show for current Texas Tech students.
Audition applications are open until Sept. 25, according to the Student Activity Board’s website. The showcase acts can vary from dancing, skits and music.
Students may perform individually or with student organizations, according to the website.
According to the Red Raider Showcase rules and regulations, first and second place will be awarded a prize.
According to the rules and regulations, the show will be 100 percent virtual, and students will be required to have their own equipment.
For more information visit the Student Activities Board’s website.
