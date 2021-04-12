Red Raider Orientation is adapting into a hybrid experience this year due to COVID-19. The hybrid format will include online modules, virtual registration and an optional in-person campus visit.
“We wanted to be able to safely accommodate our incoming students and their ability to get advising, while also providing the opportunity for students and their guests to come to campus and experience what life will be like at Texas Tech,” Zach Manning, associate director for the Department of Transition and Engagement, said.
Orientation will be a four-step process to get incoming students acclimated with Tech, Manning said. The first step will be online modules introducing students to the resources and services the university provides.
The modules open May 3 and are asynchronous. The topics covered will be campus safety, student involvement, preparing for academic advising, registering for classes and more, according to the Red Raider Orientation website.
“Crew members will be available to guide the incoming students through all of the resources Tech has for registration such as the schedule builder and DegreeWorks," Abby Hill, a junior elementary education major and RRO Crew member from Aledo, said. "For the online portion, our main job is just to help them understand all of the information from the modules."
The second step in the online portion of the hybrid orientation is the virtual advising and class registration session, according to the Red Raider Orientation website. Students will make appointments with their specific college adviser after the online modules are complete to verify their major and enroll in classes for the semester.
“The advisers are great and are there to help guide students to success in getting set up for the fall semester,” Manning said.
The third step for orientation is the optional on-campus Raiderland Experience, according to the Red Raider Orientation website. This experience will allow students to tour campus and the residence halls as well as attend a student organization and resource fair.
“We’re going to give them the experience they would normally have over a weekend in normal times condensed into one day,” Hill said. “We’re still having the social components to help students meet each other, and we’re hoping to still do the first picture at the Jones that we’ve offered in years past.”
Though the in-person portion of orientation is condensed, incoming students will be able to get a good feel for the spirit of Tech and what their lives will look like as students, Hill said.
“I feel like last year having orientation completely online and not having the opportunity to come to campus before school started was really hard for the incoming students,” Hill said. “I think this year having that in-person portion will make the transition so much easier.”
The Raiderland Experience will be offered throughout the summer as there is a 200-person limit for each in-person day due to COVID-19 restrictions, Manning said.
“Masks and limits on the amount of people will be required,” Manning said. “We’re abiding by all of the policies from Tech in order to keep everyone safe.”
The fourth and final step for this year’s orientation is the Raider Welcome in August when the fall semester starts. Raider Welcome will prepare students for a successful year and provide experience as to what it means to be a student at Tech, according to the RRO website.
“I think it’s going to be so beneficial for these new students to have a hybrid orientation,” Reid White, a sophomore architecture major from San Antonio, said. “If we can’t be completely in-person, I think that being able to still have that day on campus and with other new students will make them feel so much more comfortable come fall.”
