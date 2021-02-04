The Texas Tech Innovation Hub partnered with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to host a competition to provide entrepreneurs a chance to make their ideas become a reality.
The Red Raider Idea Competition awarded $3,500 in total to the three finalists, according to a Tech news release. Each team was required to submit a 60-second video and the winners were determined by online votes from the public through the Innovation Hub’s website.
In first place came Cutting Edge, formerly known as SmartBot, whose idea was an automated symmetrical cutting mechanism used to improve the overall ease of the kitchen experience, Narsis Sailale, the Cutting Edge team lead, said. While the product is similar to a food processor, the difference is the automated feature of Cutting Edge.
“The end goal is to have our own restaurant, this award gives us the opportunity to fund our creations,” Sailale, a senior mechanical engineering major from Dallas, said.
Before it became an idea that they wanted to work with, it started as something they believed was not practical, Sailale said. The idea stemmed from a desire to decrease the amount of time spent in the kitchen and improve technology already out there.
“Since we all cooked a lot with our parents, and with our different cultures, we are trying to stick with food-based stuff because that’s where we are comfortable,” Sailale said. “It’ll be interesting to work with because it is something that we are all passionate about.”
In second place came Bridgescripts, which consisted of the mother-daughter duo Molly and Jenny Johnston from Lubbock. The idea is a computer application, which will aid those who work in pediatrics in explaining procedures to a child that they might encounter while at the hospital or doctor’s office.
This idea came to fruition in a senior thesis daughter Molly Johnston wrote when finishing her degree in psychology from Gardner-Webb University. When bringing the idea to life, Molly said she knew this idea would be relevant to her because of her future in child life specialty, and was able to combine that with Jenny’s background in social stories.
“The heart of this project is really in helping children and child life specialists, and that is our primary goal,” Jenny Johnston said. “We want to be able to provide them with this tool to be efficient and effective in their role.”
In third place was another group working in the medical field, Smellpoof, according to a Tech news release. They are a handheld product that will release smells related to different diseases that will aid in teaching healthcare students to identify clinical scents when working with patients.
During the product design process, the most challenging part was the design element, Emil Khusnatdinov, Smellpoof technical lead and engineering major, said. The idea went through many stages before arriving at a spray such as an incense candle, essential oils or even something as complicated as an electronic diffusion kit.
“One of the future goals we have is to work with the previous winners, a startup here right from Texas Tech, their idea was this VR headset that will teach students to go through clinical scenarios,” En-Dien (Sam) Liao, level two medical student at the Tech Health Sciences Center, said. “We want to eventually incorporate into that headset and provide that smell with the images being seen.”
The Smellpoof team is attending the iLaunch competition, also hosted by the Texas Tech Innovation Hub on Feb. 12.
While the combined total awarded by the Red Raider Idea Competition was $3,500; first place was awarded $2000, second was awarded $1000, and third was awarded $500. Each team said the money will be used to cover expenses from the help they received but will ultimately be put into funding prototypes for each of their products.
