During the infamous spring of 2020, Texas Tech, along with universities across the globe, had been introduced to a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence: the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools everywhere were brought to a halt and had to cater to countless numbers of students, faculty and staff in a completely virtual environment.
Some of the individuals affected were the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021, who had to spend their final moments of college life completely online. After the transition to online platforms, with some flexibility, students, faculty and staff began finding ways to continue moving forward, and alumni were better able to obtain employment post-graduation.
Caitlin Johnson, a 2021 graduate, said Tech’s teaching program and the university as a whole provided her the means necessary to find a job after graduating, even in the midst of a pandemic.
“Texas Tech, I think, has a great teaching program,” said Johnson. “It’s pretty intense, but you are so prepared.”
Johnson said it is important to utilize Tech’s resources. She said there are countless tools Tech provides that are made specifically for students’ life after graduation.
“I just remember not realizing how much I had access to until my senior year, and I wish I had used those resources more,” Johnson said.
One of the many resources Tech provides that is available and completely free, even after graduating, is the Career Center.
The center, along with all other parts of the university, had to adjust hastily once the pandemic first arose. Tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams had been used more than ever for things such as counseling and meetings, said Taylor Johnston, a lead counselor at the Career Center.
“There was a big learning curve going on,” Johnston said. “I’m very lucky. I work with a great group of people, so we were all very proactive and adaptable.”
The Career Center is a resource provided by the university to further aid students and alumni in their professional endeavors, said Monica Gomez, another lead counselor at the Career Center. These benefits take place in the form of job fairs, resumé development, practice interviews and more.
With the flexibility of both staff and students, the Career Center was able to adapt quickly, Gomez said.
“We try to help students with developing that sense of resiliency,” Johnston said.
Furthermore, Johnston said the pandemic was especially difficult for certain groups of students. Students within the restaurant industry, for example, struggled greatly, as countless restaurants closed and employees were let go, Johnston said.
There were numerous students who had applied for internships or planned to go overseas for employment and had to receive the news that those opportunities had been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, Johnston said.
“Some of these internships were really good, too,” Johnston said. Johnston said now that there’s an enormous number of opportunities arising for students, there may be hope for the future.
Johnston said he feels positive in the event everyone must return to online platforms, as they have shown it is possible with the proper resilience.
“We completely revamped our website to cater more towards people who weren’t able to make it face-to-face,” Gomez said. “I do feel that our office feels more prepared in the event of Delta doing the same thing it did to us when COVID-19 first hit.”
