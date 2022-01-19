The University Rec Center is home to all thing's sports, athletics, and exercise here at Texas Tech. Students of every level visit the Rec in order to participate in a myriad of events and activities.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18th the U-Rec held an annual Total Rec Experience event to inform students old and new of all that the Rec center offers.
“So, this is the winter showcase, we got all our departments here with our tables and we’re trying to promote our program and University Recreation,” AJ Henderson, a fourth-year history student from Vega and supervisor for sports programs at the Rec Center, said.
The sports program helps to manage intramural and sports events at the Rec every year by managing games and helping officials. Henderson said that for the spring semester this includes basketball, softball, and soccer, Henderson said.
Students are also able to participate in water events at the Rec center year-round Jenna Kock, a third-year advertising student from New Braunfels and student supervisor at the Rec Center, said.
“When the leisure pool is open outside that's obviously a big hit during the summer, we've got our lazy river, our slide all those kinds of things,” Kock said. “In the winter we have our rock-climbing wall inside. We also do like water polo club and swimming club.”
One of the most popular activities that takes place at the Rec is basketball, said Henderson. Every day students can be seen filling up the Rec Center courts, this is especially so because the courts have only been opened back to students for a year or so.
Both Kock and Henderson said that the campus Rec center tends to stay busy, especially however, in the mornings and nighttime. The traffic of students tends to slow down during usual class time hours said Kock.
“The busiest time is definitely like that three to seven mark. And my personal favorite is like early mornings, but I'm kind of a morning person. I would say like the noon to two-ish is probably if you're not a morning person or a night person, that's your best shot,” said Henderson.
However, the Rec Center isn’t just convenient for students to use for events and activities, Sam Shavrick, a second-year musical theatre student from Boca Raton, Florida, said.
Shavrick said that she has only been working at the university Rec Center for a short amount of time, but that it has provided her with so many opportunities and benefits that she would not have been able to find otherwise.
“It has been such an incredible environment to come into with people who are so passionate about what they do, and just creating experiences for kids that the minute they step out of college they will be able to then have jobs at real gyms like a hired with enormous amounts of experience,” Shavrick said.
Shavrick said that through the U-Rec she was able to not only utilize her Zumba certification by teaching classes but is also able to help other students do the same. She said that programs such as the AFA group fitness course. This course can get students certified to teach activities including kickboxing, yoga, Zumba, and much more, and for a much better price through the university Shavrick said.
Shavrick said that for incoming students the Rec Center’s activities offer great ways to meet people with similar interests and to get a feel for life at Tech.
“My best advice to students is to go to group fitness classes, you'll start seeing some very familiar faces because the people who go to those, they're very consistent and so it creates a very small community but there's some really good ones.” Shavrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.